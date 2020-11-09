Why Mama June Is ‘Committed To Staying Clean’ 9 Months After Getting Sober & Debuting New Look

Mama June has a lot to smile about. The troubled reality star just celebrated nine months of sobriety and got a hot new makeover. Here’s how her family feels about her transformation.

Mama June, 41, is looking better than ever after nine months of sobriety and an estimated $55,000 worth of plastic surgery and dental work. The From Not to Hot star, who previously admitted to having a $4,000 a day drug habit, is now committed to staying sober and sources close to her tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her family is “overjoyed” by her progress.

“June is doing so well,” says our insider. “She’s nine months sober now and very committed to staying clean. Her life is very focused on recovery, it’s one day at a time but so far so good. She’s making a lot of positive changes on the inside so it’s been a huge blessing to be able to get this make-over and be able to see that reflected on the outside too. She really looks good, everyone is very happy to see her doing so well, her family is overjoyed. Everyone is praying she will stay on this path, they don’t want to lose her.“

“When it comes to June it’s a work in progress,” second source close to the WETV star explains EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “Right now progress is happening. It has been a tough road but June is on the right path to getting better and healthy. She wants to get better for herself and her family. It hasn’t been easy but things are going really good and June is ready to make sure the next challenges become successes ahead.”

June’s make-over was certainly a success. She had more than a pound of fat removed from her neck and had veneers fitted to her teeth, which were damaged by her drug addiction. She opened up about her transformation in a recent interview telling The Sun: “It feels good to get rid of my triple chin and to have my teeth fixed and looking beautimmous. I feel like a new woman.”

June’s neck liposuction surgery took an hour and a half and cost $15,000. She had it done by Dr. Michael K Obeng in Beverly Hills, according to The Sun. Her veneers, which were fitted to her top and bottom teeth, cost $44,000. They were done by Dr. Rashad Riman and Dr. Leedia Riman at Beverly Hills Dental Lab, the outlet further reported. June showed off the fantastic results in photos that can be seen HERE!

June is so happy with her changes and revealed in her interview with The Sun that the makeover has given her a fresh start. “After having all my procedures done and my hair and clothes styled I feel brand new. I’ve lost 11 pounds in the past couple weeks since I’ve been watching what I eat.”