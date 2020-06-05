Recap
‘Mama June: Family Crisis’: June Reveals She Has A New Job Before Reuniting With Pumpkin

Mama June Shannon startled everyone when she revealed that she has a new job delivering airport luggage, during the June 5 episode of ‘Mama June: Family Crisis’.

The hunt for Mama June Shannon came to a head in a dramatic sit-down, during the June 5 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis. The troubled WE tv reality star’s appearance this week was actually the first time we’ve seen her all season, and it was during this time that Mama June revealed she has a new job.

“I heard you’re delivering luggage from airports in the middle of the night,” a producer said to June during the episode. “It’s not really in the middle of the night,” June, 40, said before adding, “Well, it can be.” She continued, “Say for instance you’re at this airport right here. Say for instance all these bitches have been snowed in or whatever. And they come to, like, these hotels and they want to know, ‘Where’s my God—- luggage?’ That’s where the companies call us.”

And by “us”, June meant her and boyfriend Geno Doak. She revealed that they do the job together, and further explained, “Yeah, we’ve been doing work today. We worked for a little bit today. It’s called real life.”

June’s relationship with daughters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has been strained since she was arrested in March 2019. But during the June 5 episode of the family’s reality series, June was making an effort to reconnect with at least one of her daughters — Pumpkin. It was actually during the car ride to meet Pumpkin, when June revealed her new job to a producer.

And when June arrived at the building where she was set to sit down with Pumpkin, Marriage Boot Camp star Dr. Ish was the one to greet her. He wanted to make sure June appeared sober before she came in contact with Pumpkin. Mind you, June had not seen her daughters for six months before this reunion, so emotions were at an all-time high.

Sadly, viewers didn’t get to see the full-fledged reunion this week, as the episode ended just after June walked into the room and broke down in tears upon seeing Pumpkin.

Want to see more? New episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis air Fridays at 9pm on WE tv.