Mama June has put in the work! The ‘Family Crisis’ star announced that she’s six months sober, and received a blinged-out chip to commemorate the milestone.

Congratulations to Mama June! The reality star, 40, revealed on Instagram that she just reached a major milestone that’s changed her life. She’s six months sober. To celebrate her achievement, she received a pink, sparkly six-month sobriety chip from her manager and from the Mama June: From Not To Hot‘s producer. It’s a reminder to keep up the good work and keep going!

“Hey guys, I just wanted to jump on here real quick,” she began her August 8 video. “I know my birthday’s not til Monday, but I want to share this six-month blinged-out chip my manager sent me. It’s probably the thing I’m most proud of, because now me and Geno [Doak, her boyfriend] are six months clean. This is amazing, y’all. I’m so proud of this.”

As she should be. June’s drug addiction, documented on Mama June: Family Crisis, upended her life and damaged her relationship with her children. She confessed on the reality show that she and Geno, at one point, would smoke up to $2500 worth of methamphetamine in one day. She estimates that the couple spent $150,000 on cocaine over the span of six months, as well.

Although June refused to go to an out-patient rehab on the June 26 season finale, it was revealed that she and Geno ultimately decided to check into an in-patient facility in Florida. June and Geno are still in Florida, where she spends tons of time exercising on the beach and practicing self-care. Here’s to the next six months, and many more to come.