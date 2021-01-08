Honey Boo Boo, 15, Is ‘Still’ Living With Sister Pumpkin 2 Years After Mama June’s Arrest

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon gave an update on Honey Boo Boo’s living situation under a new Instagram post, shortly after their mom Mama June celebrated 11 months of sobriety.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 15, is sticking with her sister. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum’s older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 21, revealed that they’re still living together while responding to a fan underneath her Instagram post from Jan. 4.

“Is Alana back with her mom or her dad? Haven’t seen her with pumpkin lately,” the fan asked underneath Pumpkin’s photo, which showed the reality television star posing with her husband Joshua Efird and their two-year-old daughter Ella Grace at Walt Disney World. Pumpkin wrote back, “she’s still with me.”

The update on their living situation comes nearly two years after Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin’s mom, Mama June, 41, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in March of 2019. In the Season 4 premiere of the family’s reality television show that had been renamed to Family Crisis in March of 2020, viewers learned that Mama June had gone missing after her arrest.

Fans watched as Mama June and her boyfriend Geno Doak proceeded to check into rehab on the show, and open up about their addiction to cocaine which they admitted to spending $150,000 on. The couple is now happy and sober!

Just a few days before ringing in 2021, Mama June revealed that she and Geno are “celebrating 11 months clean and sober” in an Instagram post. Mama June also shared that she is only one month away from being able to follow her “dream” of working in a rehab facility.

Leading up to this big announcement, we also learned what Mama June’s life now looks like amid her healing journey. “Her life is very focused on recovery, it’s one day at a time but so far so good,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Nov. 2020. “She’s making a lot of positive changes on the inside so it’s been a huge blessing to be able to get this make-over and be able to see that reflected on the outside too. She really looks good, everyone is very happy to see her doing so well, her family is overjoyed. Everyone is praying she will stay on this path, they don’t want to lose her.“