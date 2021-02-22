Honey Boo Boo Breaks Down In Tears As Family Fears Mama June Is ‘No Longer Sober’

She’s back! Mama June returns to the small screen in WeTV’s ‘Road To Redemption’ on March 19 — where she’s trying to get her life on track, following a stint in rehab. But, will she be able to prove to her kids that she’s changed her ways?

“You don’t know how many nights I’ve cried myself to sleep,” Alana “Honey Boo Boo“ Thompson says through tears in the explosive new trailer for Mama June: Road To Redemption — which returns to WEtv on March 19. The 15-year-old is emotional over her mother Mama June Shannon and fears that she may not be sober after returning home from rehab. The beginning of the preview highlights June’s alleged cocaine use and her absence in her daughters’ lives. But, she says she’s determined to change.

“I’ve got to continuously show Pumpkin that I’ve changed,” June, who claims she’s one-year sober, admits. Though, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon has her doubts. Additionally, Pumpkin, who’s just 20 and caring for her little sister, Alana, says she feels like she’s “drowning” in the responsibility her mother left her with when she went away for a year. Later on, June adds that she believes “everybody deserves a second chance,” when she’s asked about why her children should forgive her.

On this coming season of Mama June: Road to Redemption, Pumpkin and her husband are having trouble keeping their heads above water. Josh’s job has forced the two to live separately, and the distance isn’t helping their relationship. Not to mention, Pumpkin is struggling to keep everyone happy, while caring for Alana, as well as Georgia’s daughter Ella Grace. Alana knows she can’t rely on dad Sugar Bear (Née Mike Thompson), or her mom’s boyfriend, Geno Doak — and with her sister’s marriage on the rocks, she’s worried about losing Josh too.

Meanwhile, a near death experience sends Sugar Bear looking for Alana in hope that they can have a somewhat of a father-daughter relationship. However, things get chippy when his wife Jennifer starts to suspect he’s cheating. Then, June and Geno’s road to redemption hits a bump when a pending court case threatens to send them away for years, leaving June admittedly terrified.

Mama June: Road to Redemption premieres on Friday, March 19 at 9 PM ET/PT on WE tv.