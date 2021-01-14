Honey Boo Boo, 15, Reveals She Has A New Boyfriend: Life ‘Couldn’t Be Better’

Things are going good for Honey Boo Boo! The reality star answered fan questions during a Q&A on Instagram, and shared the exciting news that she has a special man in her life.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 15, is dating someone! The teenager took fan questions during an Instagram Q&A on Jan. 13, and one person asked “you gotta [boyfriend]?” to which she replied, “yesssss.” Someone else also asked Alana “how is life?” and she wrote back, “honestly couldn’t be better.”

After a lot of ups and downs over the years for Honey Boo Boo, this was definitely refreshing to hear! For now, it seems like Alana is keeping her mystery man’s identity under wraps. She has not posted any photos with him on her main feed, which is mostly full of selfies of Honey Boo Boo by herself.

Honey Boo Boo has been living with her big sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 21, since their mother, Mama June Shannon’s, arrest in March 2019. June and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. However, they have since gotten sober and June revealed at the end of December that she was celebrating 11 months of sobriety.

Still, Honey Boo Boo remains in Pumpkin’s care. A fan recently asked Pumpkin on Instagram whether Alana was back to living with her mother, but Pumpkin responded, “She’s still with me.” Honey Boo Boo’s emotional decision to move in with her sister was documented on an episode of the family’s reality show, Family Crisis, in 2019.

“I would love to come home and stay with you, tell you about my day, but I can’t do that because I’m scared,” Honey Boo Boo told her mom, through tears, during the family’s intervention. “I’m scared to stay at your house.” During the same episode, she later added, “I just want mama back.” Obviously it was heartbreaking to watch, but Honey Boo Boo definitely seems to be in a better place these days!

During the fan Q&A she also opened up about the ups and downs of fame, but admitted that, overall, it was a positive part of her life. “It’s crazy to think that I can make someone have a better day just by watching me,” Alana said. “But I wouldn’t trade it for the world!”