Luigi Mangione’s Net Worth: His Family’s Wealth Compared to Brian Thompson

Luigi Mangione has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a firearm in connection with the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO, Brian Thompson. Before the 26-year-old data engineer was identified as the possible suspect in the case, the public speculated about the shooter’s possible motive in killing the wealthy health insurance executive. When the bullet shells were found to have the words, “Delay,” “Deny” and “Defend,” scrawled on them, some assumed the killer was frustrated with the healthcare industry.

As information on Luigi’s background surfaces, many are curious about his upbringing. After all, he attended a prestigious private high school and an Ivy League university. Learn more about Luigi’s family and their wealth below.

Is Luigi Mangione Brian Thompson’s Shooter?

Luigi is the suspect in Thompson’s murder, and he has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a firearm. A trial has not commenced yet.

What Is the Mangione Family’s Net Worth?

It’s unclear where the Mangione family’s net worth stands as of 2024. However, the family is known for its monetary contributions and upscale assets, including the Turf Valley Resort and the Hayfields Country Club in Maryland. The club, according to its website, is a “family-owned, private country club overlooking the spectacular views of Oregon Ridge,” and Turf Valley boasts a 1,000-acre property for guests.

It costs about $140 per night to stay at the Turf Valley Resort, according to its website.

Luigi’s grandparents, Nicholas Mangione and Mary Mangione, bought the Turf Valley Resort in the 1970s, according to The Washington Post, per Newsweek. Additionally, Nicholas and Mary owned nursing homes and radio stations, per The Baltimore Sun.

Luigi’s parents enrolled him at an all-boys private school called Gilman in Maryland. Tuition for a high school student costs more than $37,000 per year. After graduating as the valedictorian in 2016, Luigi attended the University of Pennsylvania — an Ivy League school — until he graduated in 2020. It is unclear if Luigi had to pay the full tuition.

What Is Brian Thompson’s Net Worth?

Thompson had a net worth around $43 million, according to WallMine, per Daily Beast. His annual salary while working as UnitedHealthcare’s CEO was about $10 million per year, according to Daily Mail.