What Does Deny, Defend & Depose Mean? Bullets Found in Brian Thompson’s Case

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

Brian Thompson was shot and killed by a male suspect earlier this week. The late UnitedHealthcare CEO was gunned down by the perpetrator on Wednesday, December 4, outside of the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan. As more details about the murder investigation come to light, UnitedHealthcare, Thompson’s family and all New York City residents are wondering when NYPD will locate his attacker. Shortly after authorities searched the crime scene, police uncovered the bullet shell casings, which had the words “deny,” “defend” and “depose” on them.

While investigators work to solve the murder case, many are reacting to Thompson’s death. UnitedHealthcare also released a statement to multiple outlets. The company said, “We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”

Learn about the evidence that has surfaced in Thompson’s case, below.

.@kasie asks Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for his analysis of the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. "There's a lot of indications that it was very highly planned, very high degree of organization," he says. pic.twitter.com/ItS2V4RQev — CNN This Morning with Kasie Hunt (@CNNThisMorning) December 5, 2024

Who Is Brian Thompson?

Thompson was the CEO of UnitedHealthcare from early 2021 until he was shot in December 2024. He worked with the health insurance giant for about 20 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

During his time working with the company, he earned an estimated net worth of more than $40 million, according to multiple outlets.

Who Shot the UnitedHealthcare CEO?

It’s unclear who shot Thompson. NYPD is still investigating the suspect’s identity and reviewing surveillance footage around the area. Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can come forward with helpful information about the case.

Thompson’s wife, Paulette, spoke with NBC News and revealed that her late husband received “some threats” before he was shot.

“There had been some threats. Basically, I don’t know, a lack of coverage?” Paulette told the outlet in a phone call after Thompson died. “I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him. … I can’t really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I’m trying to console my children.”

What Do the Bullet Casing Messages Mean?

“Deny,” “defend” and “depose” are words usually associated with strategies by insurance companies that are allegedly trying to avoid paying claims, according to Yahoo! Finance. These three words were uncovered on the ammunition used to kill Thompson. Police have not confirmed whether or not the messages are linked to a motive.