Is There a Movie or TV Series About Luigi Mangione? See Fan Casting Choices

Luigi Mangione quickly became one of the most famous alleged criminals in America. In just one week, the 26-year-old data engineer and Ivy League graduate was arrested following the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione, who is from an affluent Maryland-based family, was charged in connection with 50-year-old Thompson’s murder. His arrest has divided social media, with some praising him for allegedly targeting a wealthy insurance company CEO as many Americans struggle to afford basic medical costs.

Since the entertainment industry has resurrected some of the most well-known true crime stories into television shows and films — such as Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story — social media users are speculating about who could potentially portray Mangione in a future movie or TV show.

Dave Franco & Ryan Murphy are trending after the UnitedHealthcare CEO assassin suspect was ID’d as Luigi Mangione. pic.twitter.com/UTAfOp6XN7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 9, 2024

Who Is Luigi Mangione?

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a healthcare executive in New York City appeared to lead a privileged life. He is the grandson of a wealthy real estate developer, a valedictorian at his prestigious Baltimore prep school, and a graduate of one of the country’s top private universities.

Who Is Brian Thompson?

Thompson became CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the insurance division of UnitedHealth Group, in April 2021. He had been with the company since 2004 and previously served as CEO of its government programs, including Medicare and retiree coverage. The late executive’s net worth was reportedly estimated to be $43 million.

Is There a Movie About Luigi Mangione?

Currently, no one in Hollywood has publicly expressed an interest in producing a film about Mangione, but that hasn’t stopped filmmakers from pursuing adaptations of stories. One of the most popular true crime movies is Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile starring Zac Efron as the 1970s serial killer Ted Bundy.

Is There a TV Show About Luigi Mangione?

There is also no television series based on Mangione yet. Fans, however, are calling on Ryan Murphy to producer another season of his anthology series Monster. The first season focused on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, and the second season concentrated on incarcerated brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez.

Who Would Play Luigi Mangione?

We're all stanning Dave Franco to play Luigi Mangione in a film or TV series. pic.twitter.com/VrJwQAR9v9 — Justine Castellon (@justcastellon) December 10, 2024

Fans didn’t wait to share their casting choices online after Mangione’s mugshot became public. Some have called for actor Dave Franco to portray him if given the chance.