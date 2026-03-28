‘Love Story’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far About the Cast, Story & More

Image Credit: Courtesy of FX

After captivating audiences with its portrayal of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, FX’s Love Story quickly became one of the most talked-about series of 2026. Created by Connor Hines and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, the anthology drama has sparked major interest in what could come next.

With the first season now complete, many fans are wondering whether another iconic romance will be explored. Here’s everything we know so far about a potential Love Story season 2, including the cast, story and more.

Has Love Story Been Renewed for Season 2?

No, Love Story has not been officially renewed for season 2 as of now. However, the show’s massive success makes another installment highly likely. The first season became FX’s most-watched limited series on streaming, with more than 25 million hours viewed across its first five episodes.

Who Will Be in the Love Story Season 2 Cast?

No cast members have been confirmed for season 2. Because Love Story is an anthology series, it’s expected to feature an entirely new cast portraying a different real-life couple, rather than returning to John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’s story.

That said, given Murphy’s history of working with recurring actors across his anthology shows, it’s possible some familiar faces could return in new roles.

Season 1 starred Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette and Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr., alongside Naomi Watts as Jacqueline “Jackie” Kennedy Onassis and Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy.

What Will Love Story Season 2 Be About?

If renewed, season 2 will likely follow a new high-profile romance, as the first season fully explored the relationship between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, culminating in their tragic deaths in a 1999 plane crash.

Creators have hinted at potential future subjects, including iconic couples like Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, suggesting the series will continue to spotlight famous love stories with major cultural impact.

How to Watch Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette originally aired on FX. All episodes from season 1 are now available to stream on Hulu, where viewers can watch the full series on demand with a subscription.