How Old is Caroline Kennedy? Her Age Now

Caroline Kennedy, former United States ambassador to Australia, isn’t impressed with her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr‘s bid to lead the United States Health and Human Services department under Donald Trump. Per the Washington Post, ahead of his January 29, 2025, confirmation hearing, the mother of three released a blistering letter, via video, to senators. Her ultimate goal was to urge them to reject the former presidential candidate’s nomination.

“I have known Bobby my whole life; we grew up together,” she wrote in part. “It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator.” In the strongly worded screed, Caroline also accused her cousin of an addiction to power. “Bobby is addicted to attention and power,” she continued. “Bobby preys on the desperation of parents of sick children – vaccinating his own kids, while building a following hypocritically discouraging other parents from vaccinating theirs … He lacks any relevant government, financial, management or medical experience. His views on vaccines are dangerous and willfully misinformed. The facts alone should be disqualifying, but he has personal qualities related to this job, which, for me, pose even greater concern.”

Below, find out how Caroline and RFK Jr. are related, her current age, and more.

Who is Caroline Kennedy?

Caroline is the only daughter, and the only surviving child of late president John F. Kennedy and his wife, the late Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Her brother, John F. Kennedy, Jr. died with his wife Caroline Bessette Kennedy in a tragic 1999 plane crash.

She is the former United States ambassador to Australia, a post she held from 2022-2024, and was also formerly the United States ambassador to Japan, from 2013-2017. Caroline is the mother of three grown children — Rose, Tatiana, and JFK Jr. lookalike, Jack. She is married to Edwin Schlossberg, whom she wed in 1986.

How Are Caroline Kennedy and RFK Jr. Related?

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is the nephew of late President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1963, and the son of the late Robert F. Kennedy, who was also assassinated in 1968, and Ethel Skakel. He and Caroline are first cousins, as their fathers were brothers.

How Old is Caroline Kennedy Now?

Caroline was born on November 27, 1957 and is currently 67 years old.