How Is RFK Jr. Related to JFK? Learn How They’re Connected

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to appear before the Senate Finance Committee for the first of two confirmation hearings as President Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Coinciding with this, Trump announced an executive order on Thursday to release the remaining government files related to three of the country’s most notorious assassinations: John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy. The two upcoming events have raised questions about how the 35th President, assassinated in 1963, and the HHS nominee are actually related.

Who Is RFK Jr.?

RFK Jr., who trained as an environmental lawyer, announced his candidacy for the 2024 U.S. presidential election, initially as a Democrat before switching to an Independent bid. However, after ending his third-party campaign in August, he endorsed Republican candidate Trump.

Over the past two decades, he became notorious for his controversial anti-vaccine stance, making debunked claims linking vaccines to autism.

Who Are RFK Jr.’s Parents?

RFK Jr.’s father was Robert F. Kennedy, a U.S. Senator from New York and a prominent political figure in the 1960s. He was tragically assassinated in 1968 while campaigning for president. RFK Jr.’s mother, Ethel Kennedy, is a humanitarian and political activist, known for her advocacy work and involvement in various social causes.

How Is RFK Jr. Related to JFK?

RFK Jr. is the nephew of John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States. JFK was the older brother of RFK Jr.’s father, Robert F. Kennedy. In other words, RFK Jr. is the son of Robert F. Kennedy, and Robert F. Kennedy is the brother of JFK, making RFK Jr. the nephew of John F. Kennedy.

Does RFK Jr. Have Kids?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has six children from his three marriages.

His first marriage was to Emily Black in 1994, and together they had four children: Kathleen Alexandra Kennedy, Conor Kennedy, Aidan Kennedy, and Finian Robert Kennedy. RFK Jr. and Emily divorced in 2007. Afterward, he married Mary Richardson Kennedy in 1994, and they had one child, Brennan Kennedy. They separated in 2010, and Mary passed away in 2012. Following Mary’s passing, RFK Jr. married actress Cheryl Hines in 2014, and they have one child together, Rory Kennedy.