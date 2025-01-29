When Is RFK Jr.’s Confirmation Hearing? Update

Image Credit: Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a.k.a RFK Jr., could be part of Donald Trump‘s cabinet soon, pending approval during his upcoming confirmation hearing. Shortly after he was elected president in November 2024, Trump nominated Kennedy to oversee the Department of Health and Human Services.

“For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to public health,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social statement. “The safety and health of all Americans is the most important role of any administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming health crisis in this country.”

Trump claimed that RFK Jr. will “make American great and healthy again.” Find out when Kennedy’s confirmation hearing is below.

Yes, together, @realDonaldTrump and I are joining forces to defeat government corruption, restore free speech, and Make America Healthy Again. #MAHA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BdR0Zq3i6v — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 5, 2024

What Position Was RFK Jr. Nominated for?

RFK Jr. was nominated to be the next U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Was RFK Jr. Confirmed?

No — although RFK Jr. was nominated by Trump, he has not been confirmed by the Senate yet.

When Is RFK Jr.’s Confirmation Hearing?

RFK Jr. is scheduled to appear for the first of two of his confirmation hearings on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, in front of the Senate Finance Committee.

The job of the secretary of the HHS is to “enhance the health and well-being of all Americans, by providing for effective health and human services and by fostering sound, sustained advances in the sciences underlying medicine, public health and social services,” according to the department’s mission statement.

Who Else Is in Trump’s Cabinet?

Among the most well-known members that were confirmed to be in Trump’s cabinet include new Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and new Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. Earlier this month, Hegseth was confronted by multiple members of the Senate regarding his past controversies, which included sexual assault allegations, infidelity and alcohol abuse. Despite three Republicans voting “no” on Hegseth, including Senator Mitch McConnell, Hegseth was confirmed to lead the Pentagon.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.