Pete Hegseth’s Allegations: What Was He Accused of?

President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, has become one of his most controversial selections, with multiple allegations surfacing against him, including issues related to alcohol, sexual impropriety, and financial misconduct.

Hegseth, along with several other nominees, has faced questions about whether he will be confirmed by the Senate. However, in an interview with Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker, Trump expressed confidence in his decision. “It looks like Pete is doing well now. I mean, people were a little bit concerned. He’s a young guy, with a tremendous track record actually. He went to Princeton and went to Harvard. He was a good student at both. But he loves the military and I think people are starting to see it so we’ll be working on his nomination along with a lot of others.”

Read on to learn more about Hegseth and the allegations surrounding him as he is tasked with leading the Pentagon.

Who Is Pete Hegseth?

Hegseth is a television personality and political commentator. The 44-year-old worked with Fox News from 2014 until he left following the announcement of his nomination.

Hegseth joined the Army ROTC while in college and was later deployed overseas with the Army National Guard after graduation, according to a 2022 article in Reserve + National Guard Magazine. He also served as the executive director of two nonprofit advocacy groups—Veterans for Freedom (VFF) and Concerned Veterans for America (CVA).

What Are the Allegations Against Hegseth?

In 2017, Hegseth was involved in a sexual encounter at a Republican women’s conference in Monterey, California, which he claimed was consensual, but was later reported to the police as a sexual assault. While no charges were filed, he ultimately paid the woman as part of a nondisclosure agreement, as The Washington Post first reported last month.

On November 29, The New York Times published an old email from Hegseth’s mother, Penelope Hegseth, in which she accused her son of disrespecting women. In the 2018 email, Penelope wrote: “I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around and uses women for his own power and ego. You are that man (and have been for years) and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth.” The outlet reported that the email was referring to his second divorce.

A few days later, on December 1, The New Yorker published a report detailing that Hegseth was forced to step down from leadership roles at VFF and CVA before joining Fox News. According to the whistleblower report, Hegseth racked up more than $400,000 in debt for the organizations, was frequently intoxicated on the job, and contributed to a hostile workplace environment due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

Is Hegseth Married?

Yes, Hegseth is currently married to TV producer Jennifer Rauchet. The couple met while he was working on Fox & Friends and tied the knot in 2019. According to The U.S. Sun, Rauchet had been married twice before marrying Hegseth.

Hegseth’s first marriage was to Meredith Schwarz, his high school sweetheart, from 2004 to 2009. The two divorced after Hegseth admitted to having multiple affairs, as reported by The New Yorker.

Does Hegseth Have Kids?

Yes, Hegseth is the father of four biological children and three stepchildren. He has a daughter with his current wife, Rauchet, and three children from his previous marriage to Samantha Deering, whom he was married to from 2010 until their split in 2017.

