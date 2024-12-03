Pete Hegseth’s Children: How Many Kids He Has

Image Credit: Getty Images

Pete Hegseth has lived a life in the public eye for years. As an established television personality and political commentator, viewers took an interest in Hegseth’s personal life. Although the former Fox News co-anchor tends to keep his family away from the public eye, he has opened up about his children in past interviews and, occasionally, on social media.

In his book, The War on Warriors, Hegseth encouraged his sons to join the military when they’re older. One excerpt from his letter reads, “If you take that oath, I hope you take it all the way. Your dad didn’t know the difference between the Army and the Marine Corps when he joined. I was not from a military family. But when you join, you will know. And I would urge you to join the best. The SEALs. The Rangers. The Green Berets. Marine Raiders.”

“I urge you in this consideration to show courage. You are men. Act like it,” Hegseth wrote in another portion of his letter to his kids. “But if you choose not to serve in uniform, that is your choice. Then my charge for you is to fight and lead at home — because our war is on all fronts. I love you boys — and pray that your fight, like mine, means your kids (and may you have many!) and my grandkids live in an America that honors God, cherishes freedom, celebrates families, and lives in peace.”

Does Pete Hegseth Have Children?

Hegseth is a father and a stepfather to seven children in total.

Is Pete Hegseth Married?

Hegseth is married to his current wife, Jennifer Rauchet.The spouses wed in 2019. Previously, Hegseth was married to his second wife, Samantha Deering, from 2010 until they split in 2017 after Jennifer, who would become his third wife, gave birth to her and Hegseth’s first child.

From 2004 to 2009, Hegseth was married to his first wife, Meredith Schwarz. The two were high school sweethearts. After Hegseth admitted to having multiple affairs, he and Schwarz divorced, according to The New Yorker.

How Many Kids Does Pete Hegseth Have?

Hegseth has four biological children and three stepchildren. He shares one daughter with his currently wife, Jennifer, and shares three other kids with his ex-wife Deering. Hegseth is also a stepdad to Jennifer’s three children.