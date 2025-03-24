Pete Hegseth’s Net Worth: See His Salary & Fortune

Image Credit: Getty Images

Pete Hegseth, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, was confirmed as the U.S. Secretary of Defense in January 2025. After Trump nominated Hegseth at the end of 2024, the latter left his position at Fox & Friends. Since he was a prominent face on the network, where does Hegseth’s net worth stand now, and what was his salary?

Following Trump’s nomination of Hegseth, the television personality faced a wave of criticism over his controversial statements, specifically about women. Nevertheless, he has had the support of his wife, Jennifer Cunningham Hegseth, and their children. But a shocking New York Times report unveiled a scathing 2018 email exchange between Hegseth and his mother, Penelope Hegseth, in which she wrote, “I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around and uses women for his own power and ego. You are that man (and have been for years) and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth.” However, Hegseth’s mother clarified that she sent that email out of anger and apologized to her son.

Find out what we know about Hegseth’s fortune and how he makes a living now.

What Is Pete Hegseth’s Job Now?

Hegseth is now the U.S. Secretary of Defense. He previously worked with Fox News for 10 years, joining the network in 2014 as a political commentator before transitioning into a co-hosting role on Fox & Friends in 2017. At the end of 2024, Hegseth was nominated by former President Trump to serve as the U.S. Secretary of Defense, a position he assumed after receiving approval. Following his nomination, Hegseth left Fox News.

Before his career in media and politics, Hegseth served in the military as an Army National Guard officer.

Pete Hegseth’s Net Worth

Hegseth currently boasts a net worth in the millions.

Between 2023 and 2024, he earned between $6 million and $9 million from his work with Fox News, as per his financial earnings disclosure report. His fortune grew through various opportunities, including speaking at public events and publishing books. According to the disclosure, Hegseth earned approximately $900,000 in speaking fees for numerous events, $348,000 from The War on Warriors, and $150,000 from Battle for the American Mind.

Additionally, Hegseth’s report shows that he received royalties ranging from $100,001 to $1 million for each of his published works.

Pete Hegseth’s Salary

From 2023 through 2024, Hegseth made a salary of about $4 million while working with Fox News, according to his financial earnings disclosure report.