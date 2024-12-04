Pete Hegseth’s Education: Does He Have a Harvard Degree?

Image Credit: CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Pete Hegseth has been working in the public eye for several years. Once an on-air Fox News co-host, the Minnesota native is also a published author, a father, a husband and a vocal conservative. Once Donald Trump named him as a potential cabinet pick, Pete was reintroduced to the public eye. After a slew of controversies about him surfaced, though, multiple outlets reported that Donald might be reconsidering Pete’s nomination. However, the president-elect has not publicly confirmed if that is the case.

As voters learn more about Pete, many are curious about his experience in politics and where he got an education.

Where Did Pete Hegseth Go to College?

For his undergraduate degree, Pete attended Princeton University and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in politics. He also worked as the publisher of The Princeton Tory magazine.

After earning his bachelor’s degree, Pete attended the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Does Pete Hegseth Have a Harvard Degree?

Pete graduated Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government in 2013, receiving a Master of Public Policy degree.

What Does Pete Hegseth Do for a Living?

From 2014 to 2024, Pete worked with Fox News. He started out as a contributor, then became a co-host after landing a weekend spot on Fox & Friends. In late 2024, Pete left the network after Donald voiced his support for Pete to be the next U.S. secretary of defense.

Before he became a prominent name with Fox News, Pete served in the U.S. Army from 2003 to 2014 and again from 2019 to 2021.

Is Pete Hegseth Married?

Yes, Pete has been married to his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, since 2019.

Before he married Jennifer, Pete was married to his ex-wife Samantha Deering from 2010 until their 2017 split, which took place after Jennifer gave birth to her and Pete’s child. From 2004 to 2009, Pete was married to his first wife, former high school sweetheart Meredith Schwarz. He admitted to having cheated on Meredith several times during their marriage, according to The New Yorker.

Does Pete Hegseth Have Children?

Pete has four biological children and three stepkids. He shares a daughter with wife Jennifer and three other kids with his ex-wife Samantha.

Pete is a stepdad to Jennifer’s three children from a previous relationship.