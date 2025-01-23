How Many Votes Does Pete Hegseth Need for Confirmation?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News personality, was nominated by Donald Trump to become the next U.S. Secretary of Defense upon Senate approval. After a number of Democrats — and a few Republicans — voiced their opposition over his nomination, Americans wondered if Hegseth had the votes needed to get confirmed.

When Did Pete Hegseth Quit Fox News?

Hegseth left Fox News in November 2024, shortly after Trump won the election and nominated him to lead the Pentagon.

Was Pete Hegseth Confirmed?

No, Hegseth has not been confirmed yet. However, as reported by the Associated Press, the Senate advanced his nomination on January 23, 2025. A final vote is expected to take place on January 24, 2025.

How Many Votes Does Pete Hegseth Need From the Senate?

Hegseth needs the advice and consent of the Senate in order to be confirmed. During his Senate confirmation hearing in January 2025, Hegseth was confronted with questions by multiple Democrats and Republicans regarding his past infidelity and controversies. Two Republicans voted “no” in a procedural vote of Hegseth’s nomination: Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski.

In a statement, Murkowski explained why she rejected Hegseth’s nomination. “The leader of the Department of Defense must demonstrate and model the standards of behavior and character we expect of all service members, and Mr. Hegseth’s nomination to the role poses significant concerns that I cannot overlook,” Murkowsi’s statement read, per CBS News. “Given the global security environment we’re operating in, it is critical that we confirm a Secretary of Defense, however, I regret that I am unable to support Mr. Hegseth.”

“After thorough evaluation, I must conclude that I cannot in good conscience support his nomination for Secretary of Defense,” Murkowski concluded, whereas her colleague Collins noted in her respective statement, “I have decided to vote against Pete Hegseth’s nomination for Secretary of Defense. While I appreciate his courageous military service and his ongoing commitment to our service members and their families, I am concerned that he does not have the experience and perspective necessary to succeed in the job.”

Does Pete Hegseth Have the Votes?

In a procedural vote conducted on January 23, 2025, Hegseth’s nomination advanced with a 51-49 vote. He has the votes to become the next Secretary of Defense.