How Old Is Pete Hegseth? See His Age Now

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Pete Hegseth is in a new spotlight after leaving Fox News in 2024. His departure from the network came after Donald Trump nominated Hegseth to be the next U.S. secretary of defense, which is subject to Senate approval. Now that Hegseth is in the political arena, Americans are eager to learn more about the former television personality.

During his January 2025 confirmation hearing, Hegseth thanked Trump and noted that “77 million Americans gave President Trump a powerful mandate for change. To put America First — at home and abroad.” Hegseth added that, if he is approved to be the next secretary of defense, he would “bring the warrior culture back to the Department of Defense.”

“[Trump], like me, wants a Pentagon laser focused on war fighting, lethality, meritocracy, standards, and readiness. That’s it. That is my job,” Hegseth said.

Learn more about Hegseth below, from his current age to his career and family.

How Old Is Pete Hegseth?

Hegseth is currently 44 years old. He was born on June 6, 1980.

Pete Hegseth’s Job Now

Hegseth was a weekend co-host on Fox & Friends from 2017 to 2014. Prior to this position, he was hired by the news network as political commentator in 2014. Additionally, Hegseth has served in the military as an Army National Guard officer.

Upon stepping away from television, Hegseth could have a governmental role if his nomination to lead the Pentagon is approved by the Senate.

Is Pete Hegseth Married?

Yes, Hegseth has been married to his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, since 2019. Two years prior, Hegseth’s second wife, Samantha Deering, filed for divorce from him after nearly seven years of marriage. They finalized their divorce by 2018. From 2004 to 2009, he was married to his first wife, Meredith Schwarz.

Hegseth has had his current wife’s support throughout their marriage. During his January 2025 confirmation hearing, the War on Warriors author affectionately called her “Jenny” and said, “Thank you to my incredible wife Jennifer, who has changed my life and been with met throughout this entire process. I love you, sweetheart, and I thank God for you.”

Does Pete Hegseth Have Children?

Hegseth is a father to several children in total — four biological kids and three stepchildren. He named each of them during his Senate confirmation hearing: Gunner, Jackson, Peter Boone, Kenzie, Luke, Rex and Gwendolyn.