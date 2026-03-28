Who Plays Caroline Kennedy in ‘Love Story’? 5 Things About Actress Grace Gummer

Image Credit: Courtesy of FX

Grace Gummer took on the role of Caroline Kennedy in FX’s Love Story, which premiered in late 2025 and quickly became one of the most talked-about series of early 2026. Following the show’s run—and especially after its finale—attention has turned to the actors behind the real-life figures, including Grace.

The actress has built a steady career across TV, film and theater, with roles in Mr. Robot and The Newsroom. As interest in Love Story continues to carry into 2026, here’s what to know about Grace and her career.

She Is the Daughter of Meryl Streep

Grace is the daughter of Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer.

She grew up between Los Angeles and Connecticut alongside her siblings—Mamie Gummer, Louisa Jacobson and Henry Wolfe—many of whom have also pursued careers in the arts. Despite her famous upbringing, Grace has built her own acting career across television, film and theater.

She Won an Award for Her Broadway Debut

Grace made her Broadway debut in the 2011 revival of Arcadia, where she played Chloë Coverly. Her performance earned her a Theatre World Award, recognizing her as a standout newcomer in theater.

She Starred in Multiple Shows and Films

Grace has built a steady career across both television and film. She’s best known for her role as FBI agent Dominique DiPierro on Mr. Robot, and has also appeared in The Newsroom, American Horror Story and Extant.

In addition to her TV work, she has taken on roles in films like Frances Ha, The Homesman and The Long Dumb Road, and more recently had a role in the Bruce Springsteen biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.She has also appeared in projects such as Beast of Burden and Standing Up, Falling Down.

She Is Married to Mark Ronson

Grace married Mark Ronson in 2021 after about a year of dating. Grace and Mark have largely kept their relationship private, occasionally appearing together at events.

She was previously married to musician Tay Strathairn, though their marriage was short-lived and ended in divorce.

She Is a Mom of Two

Grace and Mark share two daughters together. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ruthie, in 2022.

In February 2025, Page Six reported that they had welcomed their second daughter.