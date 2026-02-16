‘Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ Episode Guide: When Is the Next One?

Image Credit: Getty

John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’s relationship captivated the public in the 1990s, blending political legacy with fashion-world glamour and relentless tabloid attention. Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette revisits their courtship, marriage and the pressures that came with living in the spotlight. Here’s what to know about the series, including what it covers, how to watch, the episode guide and who’s in the cast.

What Is Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette About?

According to FX, the series centers on the “love story that captured the attention of the nation.”

“John F. Kennedy Jr. was the closest thing to American royalty,” the official description reads. “The country watched him grow from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media sensation. Bessette was a star in her own right. Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she rose from being a sales assistant to an executive at Calvin Klein, and became a trusted confidante of its eponymous founder. John and Carolyn’s connection was immediate, electric and undeniable. As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart.”

The limited series dramatizes the couple’s courtship, marriage and the pressures of living under constant public scrutiny in the 1990s, tracing how celebrity, legacy and tabloid culture shaped their relationship.

How Can I Watch Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette?

You can watch Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette on FX, where it premiered on February 12, 2026. Episodes are also available to stream in the U.S. on Hulu (with Hulu + Live TV or a standard subscription), with international streaming on Disney+ in many regions.

‘Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ Episode Guide

Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette premiered on February 12, 2026, with its first three episodes released together. The season consists of nine episodes in total. Episodes that have aired so far:

Episode 1: “Pilot”

Episode 2: “The Pools Party”

Episode 3: “America’s Widow”

New episodes continue the story in the weeks following the premiere, with the season finale slated to air on March 26, 2026.

Who Is in the Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette Cast?

Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette stars Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr. and Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Supporting cast members include Naomi Watts as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy, Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein, Leila George as Kelly Klein, Sydney Lemmon as Lauren Bessette, Ben Shenkman as Ed Schlossberg, Erich Bergen as Anthony Radziwiłł and Dree Hemingway as Daryl Hannah.