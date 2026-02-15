‘Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ Cast: Meet the Actors

Image Credit: GC Images

Ryan Murphy has introduced a brand-new anthology series, and it explores the relationship of the late John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, who died in a 1999 plane crash. The first installment of Love Story premiered on February 12, 2026, on FX and Hulu, and it features several recognizable stars. With Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon playing the titular roles, the rest of the cast includes Naomi Watts, Grace Gummer and more.

Per FX, the show revolves around the “love story that captured the attention of the nation.”

“John F. Kennedy Jr. was the closest thing to American royalty,” the description reads. “The country watched him grow from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media sensation. Bessette was a star in her own right. Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she rose from being a sales assistant to an executive at Calvin Klein, and became a trusted confidante of its eponymous founder. John and Carolyn’s connection was immediate, electric and undeniable. As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart.”

Get to know the main cast of Love Story below.

Paul Anthony Kelly – John F. Kennedy Jr.

Paul is playing the attorney and son of the late President John F. Kennedy Sr. and First Lady Jacqueline “Jackie” Kennedy Onassis. The actor is a rising star, and Love Story is his breakout role.

Sarah Pidgeon – Carolyn Bessette Kennedy

Sarah has been a star for years. The actress, who is playing the late Carolyn Bassette, has been seen in The Wilds, Tiny Beautiful Things and, most recently, the 2025 sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Naomi Watts – Jackie Kennedy Onassis

Naomi is an Oscar-nominated actress and Hollywood veteran who plays the late Jackie Kennedy. The English star’s most notable film roles are in Mulholland Drive, The Ring, The Impossible, Birdman and Divergent. On TV, she’s appeared in The Loudest Voice, The Watcher, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans and, most recently, All’s Fair.

Grace Gummer – Caroline Kennedy

This is the second time that Grace, who is playing Caroline Kennedy in the series, has collaborated with Ryan. She previously starred in American Horror Story: Freak Show.

Dree Hemingway – Daryl Hannah

Dree is portraying Daryl Hannah, who dated JFK Jr. for several years before he married Carolyn. The actress is also a fashion model.

Alessandro Nivola – Calvin Klein

Playing the iconic designer Calvin Klein, Alessandro has appeared in a variety of films and television series, including Jurassic Park III, American Hustle and The Many Saints of Newark.