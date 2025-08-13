‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion: Where, When & How to Watch the Special

Image Credit: Ben Symons/Peacock

Islanders will assemble one more time on screen alongside hosts Andy Cohen and Ariana Madix. After all the drama washed up ashore earlier this summer, the season 7 cast of Love Island USA came together for the reunion special, which airs later this month.

Below, Hollywood Life has gathered all the details fans need to know on how to watch the reunion and who will be there.

Who Won Love Island USA Season 7?

The winners of the seventh season of Love Island USA were Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, who took home that highly coveted $100,000 cash prize. As of now, the couple seem to be going strong, but anything could have happened between their re-entry into the real world and the reunion taping.

Bryan and Amaya ended the finale on a high note, with Bryan telling her that he “definitely wanted to leave [the Villa] letting [her] know that [he wanted] to make stuff exclusive with [them] and prioritize [them].”

For her part, Amaya gushed, “I feel like I’m flying in the sky right now. To feel so seen and validated and for people to see how powerful our connection is… And like, boy, was this a ride, here on Love Island. But this, man, I would do this ride all over again if it led me to him.”

How to Watch the Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion

Fans can tune into the Love Island USA season 7 reunion on Peacock just like how they did with all season 7 episodes.

What Time Does the Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion Come Out?

The Love Island USA season 7 reunion episode will air at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on August 25 on Peacock.

Is Cierra Ortega in the Reunion?

Cierra Ortega said she wouldn’t be a part of the reunion special during her TikTok Q&A on July 27.

“At this time, I will not be at the reunion,” she said, adding, “I feel lighter knowing that my perspective, my thoughts and my feelings and my emotions is out there.” She also noted that sharing her story with social media followers was “the first step for [her] in moving on and beginning to close this chapter of [her] life.”

As fans recall, Cierra was booted from the island after fans found an old social media video of her using a racial slur. She apologized publicly after being released from the Villa.

However, Andy said that “everybody” showed up for the reunion, so there’s still a chance that Cierra could be in it. The Bravo king gave his Instagram followers updates from the taping on August 12 via his Instagram Stories. In one clip, Andy said, “Guys, Love Island reunions are no joke. We are on dinner break. It is 9:45. We’re going back in there soon. … This reunion — it’s good. And everybody’s here.”