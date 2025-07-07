Who Is Cierra Ortega? 5 Things About the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Star

Image Credit: Ben Symons/Peacock

Cierra Ortega became the talk of the town once her exit from season 7 of Love Island USA was announced. Fans know by now that her departure wasn’t a normal vote by the islanders, but rather an abrupt removal by the reality dating series. As Cierra grapples with her elimination, Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about Cierra below.

Cierra Is a Social Media Content Creator

Cierra has established herself as a social media influencer. As seen on her Instagram page, she has shared fashionable videos of herself promoting various fashion brands, traveling around the world and attending various events. Among the most famous fashion brands she has collaborated with was Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS shapewear company.

Cierra Is of Mexican & Puerto Rican Heritage

As seen in her Instagram bio, Cierra is of Puerto Rican and Mexican heritage. And per NBC, she is a Libra, and she had no qualms about going after what she wanted in Love Island USA.

“I’m the full package: brains, beauty, and boobs. I don’t care whose toes I have to step on,” Cierra’s Love Island USA bio read. “If I can take your man, he was never your man in the first place.”

Cierra Was Born in Arizona & Lives in L.A.

Cierra lives in Los Angeles now, per her Instagram bio, but she’s an Arizona girl at heart.

Cierra Was Coupled Up With Nic on Love Island USA

Before she was suddenly removed from the show in episode 30, Cierra was coupled up with Nic Vansteenberghe. The pair seemed to be going pretty strong to the point where Nic seemed really upset when Cierra abruptly exited the show.

“Right before Cierra had left, my mind was clear,” Nic explained during the episode after Cierra’s exit was announced. “I knew what the future would look like, and now I’m lost. I think now that my strongest connection is gone, there’s like — just figure it out from here.”

However, Nic chose to couple up with Olandria Carthen.

Cierra Was Removed From Love Island in Season 7 After Racial Slur Resurfaced

Days after fans called for her removal, Love Island USA narrator Iain Stirling announced that Cierra “left the villa due to a personal situation, leaving Nic officially single.”

Neither Peacock nor its parent company, NBCU, immediately addressed Cierra’s departure. However, it became clear that the reason may have been because of a past social media post in which she used an anti-Asian racial slur.