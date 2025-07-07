What Happened to Cierra in ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7? Find Out

Image Credit: Ben Symons/Peacock

Cierra Ortega became the second female Love Island USA season 7 contestant to get abruptly removed from the Villa. The reality TV star and social media influencer suddenly vanished from the show once narrator Iain Stirling made an announcement several minutes into episode 30.

“Welcome back to Love Island USA. Cierra has left the villa due to a personal situation, leaving Nic [Vansteenberghe] officially single,” Iain said during season 7, episode 30. So, what happened to Cierra?

Below, Hollywood Life has a breakdown of Cierra's exit, what comes next for Nic and updates on Cierra's future post-Villa.

Who Is Cierra in Love Island USA Season 7?

Cierra is a 25-year-old social media content creator from Los Angeles.

Why Did Cierra Leave Love Island USA Season 7?

It looks like Cierra didn’t leave the show on her own accord. Fans called for Cierra’s removal from the show because she was seen using an anti-Asian racial slur in a past social media post.

Will Cierra Return to Love Island USA?

It’s unlikely that Cierra will return to the show since she was apparently removed by the show itself.

Where Is Cierra Now After Love Island USA? Update

It’s unclear how Cierra will deal with the aftermath of her departure. At the time of publication, she has yet to address her exit from Love Island USA.

What Happens to Nic Now That Cierra Is Eliminated?

Since Cierra was Nic’s first choice in the Villa, he had a choice to either couple up with another woman or to stay single. During a confessional, Nic was asked whether he’d try to explore another connection.

“I don’t know,” he said. “Right before Cierra had left, my mind was clear,” Nic said. “I knew what the future would look like, and now I’m lost. I think now that my strongest connection is gone, there’s like — just figure it out from here.”

Nevertheless, Nic chose to couple up with Olandria Carthen. So, for now, he is still in the Villa.

Nic and Olandria have officially coupled up during Season 7 of Love Island USA. pic.twitter.com/k2IbmlXDqj — POP GOSSIP (@TheePopGossip) July 7, 2025

What Happened to Yulissa in Love Island Season 7?

Cierra wasn’t the first Love Island USA contestant to get thrown out of the Villa. Earlier in season 7, Yulissa Escobar was abruptly removed from the show after clips of her using a racial slur surfaced. In the days following her elimination, Yulissa wrote a public apology via Instagram.

“First, I want to apologize for using a word I had no right in using,” Yulissa wrote in her caption. “Podcast clips from years ago have recently resurfaced, and I want to address it directly. In those clips, I used a word I never should’ve used, a racial slur. I used it ignorantly, not fully understanding the weight, history, or pain behind it. I wasn’t trying to be offensive or harmful, but I recognize now that intention doesn’t excuse impact. And the impact of that word is real. It’s tied to generations of trauma, and it is not mine to use.”

Additionally, Austin Shepard was removed from Love Island during season 7 for a similar reason: previously using a racist word on social media.