‘Love Island USA’ Season 7: Who Got Dumped From the Villa Last Night?

Image Credit: Ben Symons/Peacock

Love doesn’t last forever, especially on Love Island USA. Despite the title, islanders are in for a lot of drama every night as new singles walk through the door and some contestants get voted out. But as couples form and sparks fly, heartbreak can ensue from time to time. So, who’s been dumped from the Villa lately?

Below, Hollywood Life has a roundup of who’s left in season 7 of Love Island USA and who got dumped from the island.

What Time Does Love Island USA Season 7 Air at Night?

All new episodes of Love Island USA drop on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT six days per week except on Wednesdays.

Who Got Dumped From Love Island Last Night?

The latest couple to get dumped from the whole island were Hannah and Jeremiah in episode 18. Hannah had been introduced as a bombshell to the villa, and it was difficult for her to face her fellow contestants when they voted her off the island.

“I feel like I can never catch a break,” Hannah said during her final confessional. “Once I get something good, it’s taken away from me.”

At the beginning of season 7, one islander got sent home pretty quickly: Yulissa Escobar. After clips of her saying racist slurs on a podcast went viral, she disappeared from the Villa. She addressed her departure in a lengthy Instagram post, which, in part, read, “”First, I want to apologize for using a word I had no right in using. Podcast clips from years ago have recently resurfaced, and I want to address it directly. In those clips, I used a word I never should’ve used, a racial slur. I used it ignorantly, not fully understanding the weight, history, or pain behind it. I wasn’t trying to be offensive or harmful, but I recognize now that intention doesn’t excuse impact. And the impact of that word is real. It’s tied to generations of trauma, and it is not mine to use.”

Who’s Left in the Villa?

The following contestants are left on Love Island USA: