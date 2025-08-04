Loni Anderson’s Death: Barbara Eden & More Celebrities Pay Tribute

Image Credit: Getty Images

Loni Anderson is remembered for bringing WKRP in Cincinnati‘s Jennifer Marlowe to life, and as fans mourn her death, industry peers are paying tribute to the late 79-year-old actress. News of Loni’s death broke on August 3, 2025, just two days shy of her 80th birthday. Her publicist confirmed that the Minnesota native died from an illness, though it’s still unclear what the ailment was.

Below, read the heartfelt tributes that Loni’s friends and colleagues shared in her honor.

Martha Quinn

Television personality and MTV VJ Martha Quinn tweeted about Loni, “An iconic character especially to radio geeks like me. My deepest condolences to her loved ones, who number many.”

Barbara Eden

Barbara Eden, who starred in I Dream of Jeannie, was close friends with Loni, and she shared a photo of them posing together via X.

“The news just came through that my dear friend Loni Anderson has passed,” Barbara tweeted. “Like many, I am absolutely stunned and heartbroken. Our friendship has spanned many years, and news like this is never easy to hear or accept.”

Barbara continued, “What can I say about Loni that everyone doesn’t already know? She was a real talent, with razor smart wit and a glowing sense of humor… but, even more than that, she had an impeccable work ethic. Even beyond that, Loni was a darling lady and a genuinely good person … I am truly at a loss for words. My condolences to her family, her husband Bob, and her children, Deidra and Quinton. Loni, you were one in a trillion, my friend, and even a trillion more.”

Morgan Fairchild

Loni’s Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas co-star Morgan Fairchild tweeted, “#OnMyWalk to memories of lovely Loni Anderson, one of the genuinely nicest ladies I’ve ever worked with, on set of our Christmas movie with Donna Mills. We had so much fun on this! She will be greatly missed!”

Robert Hays

Robert Hays shared an X tribute to Loni, who was a friend of his.

“Today, my dear friend Loni Anderson passed away,” he tweeted. “She was an absolutely wonderful woman and friend, a wife, mother and grandmother. Love and condolences to Bob, Deidra, Quintin, and all the grandkids. Loni is singing with the angels now. God bless her.”