Loni Anderson Net Worth 2025: How Much Money the Actress Made Before Death

Image Credit: Getty Images

Loni Anderson captivated audiences for decades with her charm, comedic timing, and signature blonde glamour. Best known for her role as Jennifer Marlowe on WKRP in Cincinnati, the Emmy-nominated actress enjoyed a long and successful career in television and film. Following her passing at 79 on August 3, 2025, many fans have been curious about the fortune she left behind.

Here’s a closer look at how the late star built her wealth over the years and more about her personal life below.

How Did Loni Anderson Make Her Money?

Loni built her wealth through a successful acting career—most notably as Jennifer Marlowe on WKRP in Cincinnati—which earned her multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. She also leveraged lucrative real estate deals, including selling a Beverly Hills mansion and a Sherman Oaks property, and received substantial spousal support following her divorce from Burt Reynolds.

Loni Anderson’s Net Worth in 2025

At the time of her death in August 2025, Loni’s net worth was estimated at approximately $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Was Loni Anderson Married?

Yes, Loni was married four times over the course of her life. Her first marriage was to Bruce Hasselberg, whom she wed in 1964 and divorced two years later. She then married actor Ross Bickell in 1974, though their marriage ended in 1981. Anderson’s most high-profile relationship was with actor Burt Reynolds; the pair married in 1988 and divorced in 1994 after a highly publicized split. In 2008, she married musician Bob Flick, a founding member of the folk group The Brothers Four. Anderson remained married to Flick until her death in 2025.

Who Are Loni Anderson’s Kids?

Loni had two children. Her daughter, Deidra Hoffman, was born during her first marriage to Bruce Hasselberg. Later, she adopted a son, Quinton Anderson Reynolds, with Burt Reynolds in 1988. Quinton was raised largely by Anderson following her divorce from Reynolds and has worked in the entertainment industry behind the scenes. In addition to her two children, Anderson was also a stepmother to Bob Flick’s son, Adam Flick, from a previous relationship.