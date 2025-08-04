Search

NewsExpand Menu

EntertainmentExpand Menu

BeautyExpand Menu

FashionExpand Menu

ShoppingExpand Menu

TrendingExpand Menu

Celebrity BiosExpand Menu

Loni Anderson’s Children: Meet Her Kids Deidra & Quinton

The late 'WKRP in Cincinnati' star was a proud mom of two. Learn more about her children, Deidra Hoffman and Quinton Anderson Reynolds here.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
August 4, 2025 4:21AM EDT
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Loni Anderson, attends Stars From "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" Honor Blue Star Families Military Spouses, Who Will Receive The Gift Of A Lifetime at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on November 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Image Credit: Getty Images

Loni Anderson wasn’t just a beloved television star — she was also a devoted mother. Best known for her role as Jennifer Marlowe on WKRP in Cincinnati, the Emmy-nominated actress passed away on August 3, 2025, at the age of 79. While fans remember her glamorous presence on screen, her greatest pride was her family. Anderson had two children: daughter Deidra Hoffman, from her first marriage, and son Quinton Anderson Reynolds, whom she adopted with ex-husband Burt Reynolds.

Here’s everything to know about the late star, her children, and more below.

Who Was Loni Anderson?

Loni was an Emmy-nominated American actress, born on August 5, 1945. She rose to fame for her role as Jennifer Marlowe, the glamorous yet quick-witted receptionist on the hit sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati. Her portrayal of the smart, savvy character broke stereotypes and made her a television icon in the late 1970s and early ’80s. Reflecting on the character in a 2017 Australian interview, Anderson said she “was against being like a blonde window dressing person” and made her feelings known early on. “As we know, Jennifer was the smartest person in the room,” she said, adding that the role became “a great groundbreaking kind of character for women to be glamorous and smart.”

Beyond her breakout role, Anderson appeared in numerous TV shows and films, including Easy Street, Nurses, and Stroker Ace.

How Many Times Was Loni Anderson Married?

Loni was married four times. Her husbands included Bruce Hasselberg (1964–1966), Ross Bickell (1973–1981), actor Burt Reynolds (1988–1993), and musician Bob Flick (2008–2025), whom she remained with until her death.

CENTURY CITY, CA - MAY 07: Actress Loni Anderson and daughter Deidra Hoffman arrive at the 17th Annual Race to Erase MS event co-chaired by Nancy Davis and Tommy Hilfiger at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 7, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
CENTURY CITY, CA – MAY 07: Actress Loni Anderson and daughter Deidra Hoffman arrive at the 17th Annual Race to Erase MS event co-chaired by Nancy Davis and Tommy Hilfiger at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 7, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

How Many Children Did Loni Anderson Have?

Loni was the mother of two and a proud stepmother to a third. She had her daughter Deidra from her first marriage, and adopted her son, Quinton, with Burt. She also became a stepmother to Bob Flick’s son, Adam Flick.

STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: Actress Loni Anderson and her son Quinton Anderson Reynolds arrive at the debut of the Southern California location of Michael Feinstein's new supper club Feinstein's at Vitello's on June 13, 2019 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
STUDIO CITY, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Actress Loni Anderson and her son Quinton Anderson Reynolds arrive at the debut of the Southern California location of Michael Feinstein’s new supper club Feinstein’s at Vitello’s on June 13, 2019 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Why Did Loni Anderson and Burt Reynolds Get Divorced?

Loni and Burt divorced in 1993 after five years of marriage. The split was widely covered by the media, with tensions reportedly stemming from financial disagreements and Burt’s infidelity. Anderson later described the marriage as emotionally painful. The couple also faced a custody battle over their adopted son, Quinton.

What Was Loni Anderson’s Cause of Death?

Loni died on August 3, 2025, at the age of 79, following an “acute prolonged illness,” according to her publicist Cheryl J. Kagan. While her family confirmed her passing, they did not disclose additional details about the illness.