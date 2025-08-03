Loni Anderson’s Cause of Death Updates: How the Late ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ Star Died

Image Credit: Bettmann Archive

Loni Anderson, recognized for playing Jennifer Marlowe on WKRP in Cincinnati, died on August 3, 2025. While her precise cause of death has not been disclosed, the late actress’ publicist revealed that she died from a health condition.

A private family service will be held for Anderson at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Who Was Loni Anderson?

Anderson became a Hollywood sex symbol thanks to her two famous telefilms: The Jayne Mansfield Story and White Hot: The Mysterious Murder of Thelma Todd. She also starred in the remake movies Leave Her to Heaven, Sorry, Wrong Number and Three Coins in the Fountain, in addition to appearing in the series Police Woman, S.W.A.T., Barnaby Jones and Phyllis.

Though Anderson was an actress, she also became known for her highly publicized marriage and subsequent divorce from late actor Burt Reynolds.

How Old Was Loni Anderson When She Died?

Anderson was 79 years old when she died, just two days shy of her 80th birthday.

Loni Anderson’s Cause of Death

Anderson’s exact cause of death has not been determined, but her publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan, announced that she died from an “acute prolonged illness,” per The Hollywood Reporter. At the time of publication, it’s still unclear what illness she was battling at the end of her life.

Loni Anderson’s Net Worth Before Her Death

Anderson built a net worth of $12 million before she died, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Loni Anderson’s Ex-Husbands: How Many Times Was She Married?

Anderson was married four times throughout her life, the first time with ex-husband Bruce Hasselberg. They were together from 1964 until their divorce in 1966. Anderson then moved on with second husband Ross Bickell in 1974 until they divorced in 1981. ​After getting together with Reynolds, they wed in 1988 in what appeared to be a picture-perfect marriage, but their 1994 divorce became tabloid fodder.

In 2008, Anderson wed her fourth husband, Bob Flick. They were together for the rest of her life.

What Happened Between Loni Anderson & Burt Reynolds?

Anderson and Reynolds seemingly had the perfect relationship. Their fairy-tale wedding became a major headline in the late 1980s, and their eventual divorce became an even bigger story. The two hurled accusations at each other amid their divorce, with Reynolds alleging that Anderson cheated on him, and she accusing him of abuse. Moreover, their financial battle dragged on for years.

However, Anderson still paid tribute to her late ex-husband following his 2018 death, telling Fox News, “Quinton and I are extremely touched by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from friends and family throughout the world. Burt was a wonderful director and actor. He was a big part of my life for twelve years and Quinton’s father for thirty years. We will miss him and his great laugh.”

Did Loni Anderson Have Children?

Yes, Anderson is survived by two children: daughter Deidra, whom she shared with Hasselberg, and son Quinton, whom Reynolds adopted when he married Anderson.