Loni Anderson’s Illness Explained: Her Health Journey Before Her Death at 79

Loni Anderson was battling an illness by the time she died. After news broke of her death on August 3, 2025, fans, loved ones and industry peers mourned the late actress, who was best known for playing the character Jennifer Marlowe on WKRP in Cincinnati.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother,” Anderson’s family shared in a statement obtained by the Associated Press.

Below, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about Anderson’s health and the illness she was living with when she died.

WKRP in Cincinnati was one of my favorite sitcoms of all time. RIP Loni Anderson🙏 pic.twitter.com/xE00ZnG9yp — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 3, 2025

Who Was Loni Anderson?

In addition to WKRP in Cincinnati, Anderson was famous for starring in the telefilms The Jayne Mansfield Story and White Hot: The Mysterious Murder of Thelma Todd. Additionally, Anderson appeared in the remake films Leave Her to Heaven, Sorry, Wrong Number and Three Coins in the Fountain and the television shows Police Woman, S.W.A.T., Barnaby Jones and Phyllis.

How Did Loni Anderson Die?

Anderson’s exact cause of death has not been disclosed by the time of publication. However, publicist Cheryl J. Kagan said she died from an “acute prolonged illness,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What Illness Did Loni Anderson Have Before Death?

It’s unclear what illness Anderson was living with at the time of her death. She maintained a private lifestyle toward the end of her life.

How Many Times Was Loni Anderson Married?

Anderson was married four times before settling down with her husband, Bob Flick, whom she married in 2008. They were together for the rest of her life.

Before finding love with Flick, Anderson married her first husband, Bruce Hasselberg. in 1964 and divorced in 1966. Anderson eventually moved on with her second husband, Ross Bickell, marrying him in 1974. They divorced in 1981.

​Anderson met her third husband, Burt Reynolds, on The Merry Griffin Show in 1981, and they got married in 1988. The then-couple had what the public believed was a fairytale romance, but it ended in a highly publicized and messy divorce in 1994. The ex-spouses threw accusations of infidelity and abuse at each other, on top of financial claims.

Nevertheless, Anderson and Reynolds seemingly maintained a civil relationship sometime after their divorce. After Reynolds died in 2018, Anderson shared a statement with Fox News, calling the late actor a “wonderful director and actor.”

“He was a big part of my life for 12 years and Quinton’s father for thirty years,” Anderson added in her statement. “We will miss him and his great laugh.”

Did Loni Anderson Have Children?

Yes, Anderson was a mother of two children: daughter Deidra, whom she shared with ex-husband Hasselberg, and son Quinton, whom Reynolds adopted after marrying Anderson.

What Was Loni Anderson’s Net Worth?

Anderson had a net worth of $12 million before she died, per Celebrity Net Worth.