Loni Anderson’s Husband: All About Her 4 Marriages, From Burt Reynolds to Bob Flick

Loni Anderson may be best remembered for her role as the glamorous and sharp Jennifer Marlowe on WKRP in Cincinnati, but her personal life often drew just as much attention. Over the years, the Emmy-nominated actress was married four times—each relationship shaping a different chapter of her life.

While some relationships were turbulent and highly publicized, others were quiet and long-lasting. Following her passing at age 79, interest in her love life has resurfaced. Find out more about her exes and marriages below.

Bruce Hasselberg

Anderson married real estate developer Bruce Hasselberg in 1964, shortly after graduating from high school. The couple had one daughter together, Deidra, but the marriage ended in divorce just two years later.

Ross Bickell

In 1974, Anderson entered into her second marriage with actor Ross Bickell. They moved from Minnesota to Los Angeles in pursuit of show business opportunities. While less public than her later relationships, the union lasted nearly a decade before the pair quietly divorced in 1981.

Burt Reynolds

Anderson’s third marriage, in 1988, was to one of Hollywood’s top stars of the era—a union that swiftly became tabloid fodder. She famously quipped at the wedding, “I feel like Cinderella. I married Prince Charming.” Their marriage included adopting their son Quinton, but it unraveled amid allegations of emotional and physical abuse. Her ex later candidly described marrying her as “a really dumb move on my part,” while Anderson alleged he abused her in a 1995 interview with SFGate and failed to consistently pay child support.

Their divorce was finalized in 1994, but the drama continued for years. In his 2015 memoir, But Enough About Me, Reynolds wrote bluntly, “The truth is, I never did like her,” further reigniting headlines about their contentious past. That same year, TMZ reported that Reynolds had finally paid off his divorce settlement to Anderson, calling it “one of the longest and nastiest divorces in Hollywood history.”

Bob Flick

After years in the spotlight, Anderson found calm in her fourth marriage to folk musician Bob Flick, a founding member of The Brothers Four. They had known each other since the 1960s but didn’t marry until 2008 in an intimate ceremony. She described the relationship as stable and enduring, and the two remained together until her passing in 2025. Through the marriage, she also became a stepmother to Bob’s son, Adam Flick.