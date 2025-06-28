Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Pictures: Photos of Jeff Bezos’ Wife

The new Mr. and Mrs Bezos tied the knot on June 27, 2025, in Venice, Italy, in front of their celebrity friends. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos are married, and the couple managed to keep their wedding ceremony away from the public eye despite the worldwide fanfare — and criticism — surrounding their multi-day event. Though Lauren and Jeff were spotted out and about leading up to their big day, Lauren did not publicly unveil her wedding dress until after she said, “I do.”

Hollywood Life has a breakdown of Lauren and Jeff’s multi-day wedding event and the photos that Lauren shared of her gown below.

How Old Are Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez?

Jeff is currently 61 years old, and Lauren is 55. The couple have a six-year age gap.

Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Pictures

After exchanging vows with her new husband, Lauren shared photos of her Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown to Instagram on June 27, 2025. In her caption, the pilot described the dress as “not just a gown, a piece of poetry” and thanked the fashion brand “for the magic [they] made.”

In a follow-up post, Lauren shared a snap of her and Jeff walking into the reception wearing full wedding attire.

Jeff Bezos’ Wedding Guest List

Jeff and Lauren are friends with quite a few famous names. The following were some of the most popular guests at their wedding:

Orlando Bloom

Gayle King

Oprah Winfrey

Mick Jagger

Salma Hayek

Ivanka Trump

Jared Kushner

Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Kendall Jenner

Khloé Kardashian

Eva Longoria

Leonardo DiCaprio

Usher

Tom Brady

Sydney Sweeney

How Many Times Has Jeff Bezos Been Married?

Jeff was married once before to his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, who was around during Amazon’s earliest stages. MacKenzie and Jeff were married from 1993 to 2019, and she moved on with her ex-husband, Dan Jewett. The two were married from 2021 to 2023.

Despite divorcing, Jeff and MacKenzie remained dedicated co-parents to their four children: three sons and one daughter. The ex-spouses have made it a point to keep their kids’ personal lives out of the spotlight.

Do Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos Have Children?

No, Lauren and Jeff do not share children of their own, but they’ve blended their families together. Lauren is a mother to her kids, Nikko, Evan and Ella, whom she shares from previous relationships.