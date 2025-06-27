Do Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez Have Children? Meet Their Kids From Past Relationships

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have been together for several years, and with their June 2025 wedding underway, the couple are set to be husband and wife. Since the couple are parents to children from previous relationships, those unfamiliar with their blended family are wondering if Jeff and Lauren share children together.

Below, learn all about Jeff and Lauren’s blended family, including their respective children.

Do Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Have Children Together?

No, Jeff and Lauren do not share kids. However, they’ve blended their two families together, as they are both parents to their own children from previous relationships.

How Many Kids Does Jeff Bezos Have?

Jeff is a father to four children: three sons and one daughter. He shares them with his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott.

“We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures,” Bezos wrote on X at the time. “Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends.”

How Many Children Does Lauren Sánchez Have?

Lauren is a mother to three children: her son Nikko with ex Tony Gonzalez and kids Evan and Ella with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.

Jeff Bezos’ Children’s Names & Ages

Only Jeff’s eldest son’s name — Preston — has been publicly disclosed. The names of his other three kids have not been revealed yet. Preston was born in 2000, and he is currently about 25 years old.

Jeff and MacKenzie have managed to keep most of the details about their children away from the public eye.

Lauren Sanchez’s Kids With Tony Gonzalez & Patrick Whitsell

Lauren’s younger kids have remained out of the spotlight, but her eldest son, Nikko, has a career in modeling. So, he was bound to share the public stage with his mother. Nikki made his runway debut in early 2024 during the Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2024-2025 menswear show in Milan, Italy.

In February 2025, Lauren shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to Nikko while sharing photos of him over the years.

“From those first mischievous smiles to watching you chart your own path… my heart is full,” the proud mom captioned her Instagram post. “You’ve always moved to your own rhythm, adventurous, yet always so calm in the middle of a storm, and so hardworking. Your steady grace continues to amaze me. Another trip around the sun, and still, you teach me something new every day. I love you SO SO much. Happy birthday, Nikko.”