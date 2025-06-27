How Old Are Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez? Their Age Difference

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Jeff Bezos and his bride-to-be, Lauren Sánchez, are about to exchange vows, and as their wedding approaches, people around the world want to learn more about the famous couple aside from their fortune and net worth. Since Lauren has made multiple appearances with Jeff throughout their relationship, the public became curious about her age. After all, several wealthy, famous men have been romantically linked to younger women, so how old Is Lauren?

Below, find out Jeff and Lauren’s ages and age gap.

How Old Is Jeff Bezos Now?

As of June 2025, Jeff is 61 years old. He was born on January 12, 1964.

How Old Is Lauren Sanchez?

Lauren is currently 55 years old. She was born on December 19, 1969.

What Is Jeff & Lauren’s Age Gap?

Jeff and Lauren have a six-year age difference between them.

Are Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos Married?

At the time of publication, Lauren and Jeff have not officially tied the knot. However, they’re set to exchange vows sometime in June 2025. Their wedding is taking place in the scenic city of Venice, Italy, and they invited a bunch of their famous friends to the multi-day event.

Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth

Jeff currently boasts a net worth of more than $200 billion, per Forbes.

Lauren Sanchez’s Net Worth

Lauren has a net worth of $30 million, according to multiple outlets. So, even though she’s with one of the world’s richest men, Lauren is financially successful on her own.

Who Is Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife?

Before finding love with Lauren, Jeff was married to his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, for more than 25 years. The former spouses quickly fell in love and married after three months of dating, and MacKenzie was one of Amazon’s earlier key contributors.

Despite her divorce from Jeff in 2019, MacKenzie still owns 4 percent of Amazon’s stock. As of 2025, she has a net worth of more than $30 billion, making her one of the richest women in the world.

Jeff and MacKenzie share three sons and one daughter together. Though their marriage and eventual divorce made global headlines, the co-parents chose to keep their children away from the spotlight.