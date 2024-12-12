How Old Is Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordon Hudson? Her Age

Image Credit: Getty Images for the American Mu

Bill Belichick is best known for his NFL coaching and management career. However, his personal life has also made headlines in recent years. After divorcing his ex-wife, Debby Clarke Belichick, in 2006, Bill went on to date his now-ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday for more than decade. In 2024, the NFL alum went public with his new relationship.

Who Is Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend?

Bill’s current girlfriend is Jordon Hudson. They were spotted spending time together in 2023 but didn’t make their romance public until 2024, when she started sharing Instagram photos of them together.

How Old Is Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordan Hudson?

As of 2024, Jordon is 24 years old, and Bill is 72. They have a 48-year age gap.

How Did Bill & Jordon Meet?

Jordon and Bill met in February 2021 while on a flight to Florida, according to TMZ. The outlet published a selfie of the two of them mid-air, both smiling for the camera. At the time, Jordon was a college student attending Bridgewater State University.

TMZ further reported that Bill and Jordon stayed in contact as friends.

Bill Belichick and 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson share new holiday photo 📸❤️ pic.twitter.com/acU6Tflj0u — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 9, 2024

What Does Jordon Hudson Do for Work?

Jordon attended cosmetology school and was a cheerleader at Bridgewater State University. In 2019, she opened up about the difficult “grind” she had balancing her final year of high school with her education at the New England Hair Academy.

“During my senior year, I would tend to a normal high school schedule during the day, and then 4 nights a week commute to Harwich, for a 5-hour night class in cosmetology,” Jordon explained in an Instagram post at the time. “When I graduated high school, the grind never stopped. I continued commuting to cosmetology an hour away from home.”

Jordon, however, faced a tough decision during her freshmen year of college: choosing between the cheer squad and cosmetology school. Nevertheless, she muddled through the hectic schedule and graduated from her cosmetology program in 2019.

Aside from cheerleading and cosmetology school, Jordon was also involved in beauty pageants and modeling.

According to Jordon’s LinkedIn page, she is the executive director of Trouble Cub Enterprises, a company she’s worked for since April 2021. Previously, Jordon worked as a henna tattoo artist and a social media ambassador for Rebel Athletic.