Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend: 5 Things About Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, have made headlines since they went public with their relationship in 2024. The former New England Patriots general manager previously dated Linda Holliday for 16 years before he and Jordon got together. Now that Bill and Jordon have shared their romance on social media, fans want to learn more about her.

Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about Jordon and her relationship with Bill below.

Jordon Is Almost 50 Years Younger Than Bill

As of 2024, Jordon is 24 years old, while Bill is 72. They have a 48-year age gap.

Jordon Attended Cosmetology School

While she was in high school, Jordon attended cosmetology school and graduated in 2019. The former Bridgewater State University student opened up about the 1,000-hour program in a 2019 Instagram post.

“During my senior year, I would tend to a normal high school schedule during the day, and then 4 nights a week commute to Harwich, for a 5-hour night class in cosmetology,” Jordon explained in her lengthy caption. “I would leave my house at 7:45 am, and then return home around 11 p.m. My Saturday would be playing catch-up with homework and chores. My Sunday included driving to West Bridgewater to learn from the best in cheerleading, where I was accepted into an amazing group of people who helped me grow incredibly through out the year. When I graduated high school, the grind never stopped. I continued commuting to cosmetology an hour away from home.”

Upon graduating from high school, Jordon continued working as a henna tattoo artist, a model and became a cheerleader for Bridgewater State University. However, she realized that cheerleading and cosmetology school would be a difficult balance.

“Just as I thought my schedule was as full as it could be, I was very, very wrong,” she continued. “As time for college approached, I realized that college cheerleading would conflict with my night course that I had spent hundreds of hours into. I was told I had to choose, between cheerleading and finishing my class. To give up my passion for cheerleading, or to accept the fate of a ‘beauty school drop out.'”

Nevertheless, Jordon pushed through the “many trials, tribulations, countless sacrifices and a few last minute trips to Texas,” and she graduated from the New England Hair Academy.

Jordon Was a College Cheerleader

While attending Bridgewater State University, Jordon joined their cheer squad. For years, she shared her experience to her Instagram account. In February 2024, she celebrated National Women in Sports Day by sharing photos of her best cheer memories.

“I’d like to put out how grateful I am for the sport that kept me anchored through difficult seasons of adolescence and young adulthood, engrained resilience, discipline, and punctuality into my bones,” Jordon wrote in her caption. “In the same breath, I want to express a higher sense of gratitude toward the medical professionals, holistic practitioners, coaches & peers who aided in neurological damage rehabilitation as resulted from repetitive concussions. (More on this later). Without y’all’s support, I wouldn’t have been able to ‘un-retire’ and be back on the mat to finish out the dream.”

Jordon Met Bill While She Was in College

Bill Belichick is enjoying Halloween 😂 (via Jordon Hudson/IG) pic.twitter.com/BaYA2ScSvg — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 1, 2024

According to TMZ, Bill and Jordon first met in 2021 while they were on a flight from Boston to Florida.

Jordon & Bill Went Public With Their Relationship in 2024

Although they were spotted in public several times together in 2023, the couple didn’t go public with their relationship until 2024. That fall, Jordon shared photos of them together, including on Halloween.