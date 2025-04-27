Bill Belichick’s Ex-Wife & Girlfriends: See His Past Relationships

Image Credit: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bill Belichick is back in the football world, this time with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. According to Us Weekly, he said, “I am excited for the opportunity at UNC-Chapel Hill.” Bill continued, “I grew up around college football with my dad and treasured those times. I have always wanted to coach in college and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill.”

The 73-year-old is best known as the former NFL coach of the New England Patriots, where he achieved legendary status alongside star players like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Throughout his coaching career, Belichick not only supported the teams he led but also received support from various partners, with a number of significant relationships over the years.

While Bill has only been married once, his romantic life has been in the public eye due to his high-profile relationships. Let’s take a look at his past relationships.

Is Bill Belichick Married?

No, Belichick is not currently married.

He was previously married to his ex-wife, Debby Clarke Belichick, from 1977 to 2006. After their divorce, Belichick began dating Linda Holliday, and they were together for nearly 16 years.

Who Is Bill Belichick’s Current Girlfriend?

Belichick is currently dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, a former cheerleader. According to TMZ, the couple first met in 2021 on a flight from Boston to Florida, but their relationship didn’t become romantic until 2023. They kept their relationship private until 2024, when Hudson shared photos of them together, including on Halloween. Despite their 49-year age difference, the couple has been spotted together more often in public, confirming their committed relationship.

However, the relationship has certainly continued to turn heads. At the pre-Super Bowl awards show on in February 2025, Snoop Dogg made a joke about the former NFL coach’s young girlfriend during his NFL Honors monologue.

The rapper shared that he has been “a football fan for a long time” — all the way back to “when the [Dallas] Cowboys were good” and “the [Kansas City] Chiefs were bad.” He then added, somewhat hesitantly, that he even liked the sport when “Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

The camera panned to the couple sitting side by side, and Hudson couldn’t help but open her mouth in shock, while Belichick laughed.

"Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet." @SnoopDogg didn't hold back in his opening monologue 😅 pic.twitter.com/xJ7Fh8isvX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2025

Bill Belichick’s Ex-Wife Debby Clarke

Debby Clarke is Bill Belichick’s only ex-wife. They were married in 1977, but their marriage ended in 2006. The reason for their split has never been publicly disclosed.

Bill Belichick’s Ex-Girlfriend Linda Holliday

After his divorce, Bill dated Linda Holliday, a TV presenter, for 16 years. Linda was a supportive partner, often attending New England Patriots games during his tenure as head coach. They ended their relationship in 2023.