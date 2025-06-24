Jeff Bezos’ Wedding Guest List: Celebrities Who Are Attending

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are getting married this month, as multiple reports have claimed, and it’s set to take place in Venice, Italy. Since the billionaire Amazon founder is known to spend lavishly, Venice residents aren’t thrilled about the wedding and its festivities. In fact, they’ve protested against it. Nevertheless, quite a few celebrity guests are expected to attend the event.

Right before their wedding, Bezos and Sanchez celebrated on his $500 million yacht in Croatia on June 22. And it wasn’t a stiff sunbathing party at sea — it was a foam fiesta.

As protests against the Bezos-Sanchez wedding ramped up, multiple outlets reported that the future spouses encouraged their wedding guests to donate to the city of Venice instead of giving them wedding gifts. However, a handful of public figures, including Senator Bernie Sanders, criticized the event for its extravagance.

“While 60% live paycheck to paycheck & kids go hungry, Jeff Bezos, worth $230 billion, goes to Venice on his $500 million yacht for a $20 million wedding & spends $5 million on a ring while his real tax rate is just 1.1%,” Sanders tweeted on June 24, adding, “End this oligarchy.”

Below, find out who’s on the guest list of Bezos’ and Sanchez’s wedding and more about their nuptials.

A massive banner protesting Jeff Bezos' wedding took over Venice's central square ahead of his three-day wedding. pic.twitter.com/yHLXZMPHIr — USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) June 23, 2025

When Is Jeff Bezos Getting Married?

Bezos has not confirmed the exact date of his and Sanchez’s nuptials. Reports varied about the multi-day event, with some claiming it would take place between June 24 through June 26, or June 26 through June 28, per ABC News.

Jeff Bezos’ Wedding Guest List:

The following celebrities are expected to attend Bezos’ wedding, according to multiple outlets, including TMZ and USA Today.

Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom

Gayle King

Oprah Winfrey

Mick Jagger

Salma Hayek

Ivanka Trump

Jared Kushner

Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian

Eva Longoria,

Leonardo DiCaprio

Donald Trump was also invited, but he won’t attend Bezos’ wedding, The New York Times reported earlier this month.

How Much Does Bezos Pay in Taxes?

According to Forbes, Bezos paid a true tax rate of 0.98 percent while his fortune increased by $99 billion from 2014 to 2018. During this period, he reported $4.22 billion in reported income, per Forbes.

How Much Does Bezos’ Wedding Cost?

Similarly to the mystery of the exact wedding date, reports have also varied over its cost. According to several outlets, his and Sanchez’s wedding will cost anywhere between $10 million and $50 million.