Patrick Whitesell: 5 Things to Know About Lauren Sanchez’s Ex-Husband

Lauren Sanchez officially ended her marriage with her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell, in 2019 after dating Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos since the summer of 2018, according to TMZ. At the time, their divorce filing came one day after Jeff and his ex-wife of 25 years MacKenzie‘s divorce was finalized. Now that Lauren and Jeff have blended their families, Lauren and Patrick remained dedicated co-parents to their two children, Evan and Eleanor.

Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about Patrick below.

Patrick is co-CEO of an American talent agency

Before he worked for the prestigious company, he gained experience as an agent at many other well-known talent agencies, including InterTalent from 1990 until 1992, United Talent Agency (UTA) from 1992 until 1995, and Creative Artists Agency (CAA) from 1995 until 2001. Along with fellow co-CEO of WME, Ari Emanuel, Patrick has been named to Fortune’s impressive Businessperson of the Year list.

Patrick grew up in Iowa with five brothers

One of them is the late Sean Whitesell, who was a television and film actor, writer and producer. Patrick attended Iowa Falls High School, where he graduated in 1983, and then Luther College, where he graduated in 1987.

Patrick has received many honors

Patrick was an appointed member of the Governor’s California Film Commission and an associate member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Jeff Bezos used to be his good friend

In fact, Patrick is the one who introduced him to Lauren 10 years before their alleged romance made headlines.

Patrick is worth a lot of money

Although he may not be worth as much as Jeff, Patrick has done well for himself as an agent. His job has allowed him to work with many huge actors, musicians, and comedians, including Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Michelle Williams and Jake Gyllenhaal. He is worth an estimated $450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.