Kristen Stewart’s Wife: All About Dylan Meyer & Their Relationship

Kristen Stewart burst into the pop culture zeitgeist when she took on the role of Bella Swan in Twilight and its subsequent sequels, but perhaps the biggest source of intrigue was her relationship with co-star Robert Pattinson. While the two went their separate ways in 2013 after four years together, KStew’s relationships still remained under the spotlight.

The actress has gone on to date several other high-profile people following her split, including St. Vincent and Stella Maxwell. As of 2026, Kristen is married to fellow actress and writer Dylan Meyer. TMZ reported the news and shared images from the intimate ceremony, which was attended by Ashley Benson among others.

The duo started dating in August 2019 — and the Spencer star broke the news about their engagement to Howard Stern on November 2, 2021. “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Kristen said. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Kristen previously opened up about coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in an interview with Variety. She also revealed that she didn’t have any question about whether she’d attend the 2022 Academy Awards with her fiancée.

Below is everything to know about Dylan, the woman that Kristen married!

What Does Dylan Meyer Do?

Dylan is a screenwriter and actress. She has written for Amy Poehler’s Moxie and Seth Rogen’s An American Pickle, and has also worked on XOXO and Rock Bottom. Dylan has also starred in a few shorts and TV series, including Wrestling Isn’t Wrestling, The Death and Return of Superman, and Homemade.

How Did Dylan Meyer & Kristen Stewart Meet?

While the duo began dating in 2019, Dylan and Kristen actually met six years prior on a movie set. Kristen revealed as much during her chat with Howard back in 2019. “The day that I met her, all bets were off,” she told Howard. “I was like, ‘Where have I been and how have I not known you?’ She’s been, like, living in L.A. alongside my life somehow, but not ever converging?” Kristen told the radio host that she and Dylan reconnected several years later at a mutual friend’s birthday party — and that she knew right away that she was in love. “It was really late, and we were in some shitty bar, and her friends were there or whatever, and they walked out, and I was just like, ‘Oh man, I’m so fucking in love with you,” Kristen said. “It was so obvious. It just is.”

Since going public with their relationship, Dylan has accompanied Kristen to a number of red-carpet events, most notably the 2022 Academy Awards. They’ve also been seen out and about on dates.

What Has Kristen Said About Dylan?

Kristen opened up about how she wanted to publicly come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, after her girlfriend had regularly been labeled her “gal pal” by the media, in her January 2024 Variety interview. “It’s not that I wasn’t scared,” she told the outlet. “It was just that there was no other way to live.”

Kristen also opened up about how she feels comfortable being a member of the community and being a role model for others who may be nervous to come out. “Every single woman that I’ve ever met in my whole life who ever kissed a girl in college is like, ‘Yeah, I mean, me too.’ I’m constantly joking with my girlfriend. I’ll be sitting there and be like, ‘She’s gay too. Everyone’s gay,'” she told Variety.

Dylan has also gushed Kristen on social media a few times. In April 2023, she wrote a loving birthday message to the Twilight actress on Instagram. “Sweetheart, I love you more than all the shades of green, all the phases of the moon, all the cats in LA,” she wrote in part.

During a March 2024 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Kristen admitted that she felt “ill-equipped” to “re-meet” Dylan, since the two had already been acquainted before falling in love.

“Yeah, I did get really lucky to re-meet someone that I was like — I was so ill-equipped and now I am, like, going to make this happen,” she explained. “Yeah, I was just sort of in the right place to recognize and kind of respect how good she was compared to me, my selfish little self.”

What Else Is There to Know About Dylan Meyer?

A quick glance at Dylan’s Instagram account indicates that she is a cat parent. The screenwriter frequently shares snapshots of her two cats. Ahead of her cats’ third birthdays last October, Dylan wrote, “These two little dingbats are turning 3 this week and while I certainly would not say they have made my life easier, they surely have brought me an immeasurable amount of joy with a side of hijinks. Happy birthday you sophisticated young ladies, thank you for being my friends!” She also regularly posts about issues that are important to her, including getting out to vote and advocating for the Black Lives Matter movement.

While Kristen is not on social media, Dylan would occasionally post photos of her famous partner. In Sept. 2020, she turned the Instagram mic over to Kristen on National Voter Registration Day. The actress encouraged her girlfriend’s followers to vote and wrote, in part, “For anyone that might need to let out a little aggression today… it is national register to VOTE day. I never do this but for anyone who has not registered to vote please take this opportunity to feel HEARD. And not hopeless. I am voting because I WANT to believe in our country.”

Kristen Stewart’s Past Relationships

Prior to her relationship with Dylan, Kristen had some notable partners beyond Robert. Following her highly-publicized breakup with her former Twilight co-star, Kristen dated producer Alicia Cargile for about two years prior to splitting in 2016. Following that breakup, Kristen dated musician St. Vincent, real name Annie Clark, for a bit that year following the singer’s own split from longtime girlfriend Cara Delevingne. The following year, Kristen began dating Stella, but the two called it quits in late 2018 after nearly a year together. Finally, Kristen reportedly began dating Dylan in the summer of 2019. Dylan confirmed the romance on Instagram in October of that year with a snapshot of the two kissing.