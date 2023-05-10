Kristen Stewart & Fiancee Dylan Meyer Hold Hands On Date Night At Chanel Party

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are going strong! The ladies. who got engaged in 2021, attended a party for the Chanel Cruise collection in Los Angeles on May 9. They were photographed leaving an after-party for the event, holding hands as they exited the Chateau Marmont. Kristen wore a black and white tweet suit, with a simple white t-shirt underneath. She accessorized the look with a chunky Chanel necklace and her short hair cropped and fluffed.

Meanwhile, Dylan wore a leather outfit, paired with a checkered jacket. She paired the night out look with loafers and calf-length white socks, with her hair down. She carried a Chanel purse with gold chain over one shoulder as she followed Kristen out of the party.

This night out comes following Kristen’s solo attendance at the Met Gala on May 1. This year’s Met Gala honored the work of Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019. Karl previously worked for Chanel and Kristen collaborated with him many times over the years. As the current face of Chanel, she wore the iconic brand to the Met Gala, rocking a black and white menswear look for fashion’s biggest night.

Kristen and Dylan first met on a movie set in 2013, but didn’t start dating until 2019 after they reconnected. In the fall of 2021, Kristen revealed that they had gotten engaged. Although she was open about the engagement and wedding planing at the time, she has not spilled any details about the nuptials since. When the engagement first happened, Kristen admitted that it would be “at least a year” until she and Dylan walked down the aisle, though, as they didn’t want to worry about the COVID-19 pandemic ruining their plans. A year and a half later, it’s unclear when they plan to tie the knot.

In April, Dylan gushed over her love for Kristen in a rare social media post about the actress for her 33rd birthday. In the Instagram post, Dylan shared how much she loves K.Stew, and shared a casual photo of the birthday girl enjoying a glass of champagne at home.