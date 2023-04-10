Kristen Stewart Gets Birthday Love From Dylan Meyer With Rare IG Tribute: ‘Love You So Much’

Kristen Stewart turned 33 on April 9, and she got some major love from her fiancee, Dylan Meyer, on the special occasion. Dylan took to Instagram to share a rare, candid photo of K.Stew for her big day. In the pic, Kristen is sitting on the floor with a glass of champagne as she cuddles up to her dog. Of course, Dylan also wrote a sweet message to the actress to go with the rare personal image.

“Cheers to my favorite Shrimp on her birthday!” Dylan gushed. “Sweetheart, I love you more than all the shades of green, all the phases of the moon, all the cats in LA. I love you more than chunking express or Denis Johnson’s already dead, or the stooges’ raw power. I love you more than a Domino’s pizza when you’re stoned, a Ricky’s fish taco when you’re hungover, and EVEN more than a plate of wings — hot and extra crispy — from Rustic, aka the pinnacle of my capacity to love. Some might say that’s too much love, but I say those people are squares. Go big or go home! Happy birthday dude, I love you so much.”

The post was flooded with inside jokes and gave a rare insight into Dylan and Kristen’s relationship, which they mostly keep off of social media. Earlier this year, Dylan also paid tribute to the actress on Valentine’s Day with another sweet Instagram post. In the post, Dylan reminisced about getting on a hot streak while playing a game of Craps at a casino. “Strangers were getting rich off of my hot streak, tipping me chips and tequila shots,” she recalled. “Cheering for me, clapping me on the back. Calling their gambling addicted friends/co-workers/ex-wives to regale them with my extraordinary feat. I as the hero of the people. An instant legend. “Bennie and the Jets” was playing. My hair looked great, too. And even this, the clear peak of my short time on Earth, does not remotely come close to how it feels to spend a Monday night in sweatpants with you, Valentine.”

Kristen and Dylan have been together since 2019 and the actress confirmed their engagement in the fall of 2021. However, at the time, she revealed that the wedding wouldn’t be taking place for “at least” a year because the couple didn’t want to worry about COVID ruining their plans. The two have not given a public updated about their plans since.