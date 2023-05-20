Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer Twin In Jeans For Casual Date Night In West Hollywood: Photo

Kristen Stewart, 33, and her fiancee Dylan Meyer, 35, were spotted out on a date at Il Piccolino restaurant in West Hollywood, CA on Thursday night. The Twilight actress and the blonde beauty both wore similar outfits that included casual tops and rolled up jeans, and looked relaxed as they strolled past cameras outside the location. They also both rocked jackets and sneakers, and Dylan had her long hair down as she carried a purse.

At one point, Kristen was photographed sitting on an outdoor bench as she and Dylan conversed. They were surrounded by trees with lights and appeared to enjoy the nice weather.

Kristen and Dylan’s latest date comes over a week after they were seen out and about at a Chanel party in Los Angeles, CA. The bash was for the Chanel Cruise collection and they were photographed holding hands while leaving the Chateau Marmont. They both wore fashionable outfits, including a black and white tweed suit for Kristen and a black and gray patterned jacket and black leather skirt for Dylan.

Kristen and Dylan first met on a movie set in 2013 and started dating years later, in 2019, after they reconnected. They announced their engagement in 2021 and Kristen said it would be “at least a year” before they actually made it down the aisle. They haven’t commented on their wedding plans since then, so it’s unknown exactly when they plan on getting hitched.

Although the couple is pretty private about their romance, they do sometimes speak out about their love for each other. In an Instagram post in Apr., Dylan shared a birthday tribute for Kristen. It included a photo of her drinking what appeared to be wine and a sweet lengthy caption.

“Cheers to my favorite Shrimp on her birthday!” the caption began. “Sweetheart, I love you more than all the shades of green, all the phases of the moon, all the cats in LA. Love you more than chunking express, or Denis Johnson’s already dead, or the stooges’ raw power. I love you more than a dominos pizza when you’re stoned, a Ricky’s fish taco when you’re hungover, and EVEN more than a plate of wings ~ hot and extra crispy ~ from rustic, aka the pinnacle of my capacity to love. Some might say that’s too much love but I say those people are squares. Go big or go home! Happy birthday dude I love you so much.”