King Charles Second Coronation: Everything To Know About The Scotland Celebration This Summer

When Is King Charles’ Second Coronation? Date, Time, & Location

King Charles’ second coronation celebration will take place in Edinburgh, Scotland on July 5, 2023. According to the announcement by the Scottish government, the King will be “presented with the Honours of Scotland at a National Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral following processions on the Royal Mile.” Basically, a parade will move from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official royal residence of the British monarch, to St. Giles’ Cathedral, allowing members of the public to watch the processions along the Royal Mile.

“Scotland will welcome the new King and Queen in July with a series of events to mark the Coronation,” First Minister Humza Yousaf said in a statement. “A People’s Procession, a Royal Procession, a National Service of Thanksgiving and a Gun Salute will take place in Edinburgh.”

Second Coronation Invitation 2023: What Does It Look Like

Although the first coronation had a very ornate invite, as seen on the royal family’s Instagram, the crowning sequel does not have an official one yet. If one is in the works, then fans should get ready for something like the original Plus One, which was “hand-painted in watercolour and gouache, and reproduced and printed on recycled card, with gold foil detailing, for the 2,000 invited guests.”

How Will King Charles’ Second Coronation Compare to Queen Elizabeth’s in 1953?

Interestingly, the Scottish celebration was brought back to life by Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth. Shortly after her own coronation in 1953, the Queen made sure to visit Scotland in June for a royal procession similar to the upcoming one, per the royal family website. Prince Philip joined her for the festivities, according to the BBC, which was the first of its kind in a few generations, as one had not been held since King George IV in 1822.

What Crown Jewels Will King Charles and Queen Camilla Use at the Coronation?

As mentioned, the Scottish coronation celebration kicks off with the collection of the Honours of Scotland from Edinburgh Castle by a People’s Procession, involving around 100 people representing aspects of Scottish life. The Honours of Scotland are the “oldest Crown jewels in Britain,” per the Edinburgh Castle website, and are described as “made of gold, silver and precious gems, the priceless crown, sceptre and sword of state are objects of immense significance.” The stunning crown was made for James V, who first wore it at the 1540 coronation of Queen Mary of Guise.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend King Charles’ Coronation?

While the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay (William & Kate) are expected to be in attendance, most likely with some of their brood, it is unknown if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be making a trip across the pond for the celebration. With two little ones of their own, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, it might be a difficult travel. Plus, there’s the royal feud still brewing, which appeared to affect the first coronation: Harry was only present for a short spell, while Meghan and the kids stayed at home in California.

What Else Will Take Place During The Second Coronation?

A VIP of the ceremony will be Corporal Cruachan IV, the Royal Regiment of Scotland’s Shetland pony mascot! The adorable animal will march alongside the only Scottish line of infantry of the British Army.

A 21-gun salute will also be fired from Edinburgh Castle. Afterwards, according to the Scottish government statement, the Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force will perform a flypast overhead, much like at the May 6 coronation.

Will King Charles’ Second Coronation Be Livestreamed?

The entire first coronation was broadcast on the BBC, with Sky News airing it on their YouTube page. In the statement from the government of Scotland, First Minister Humza Yousaf said more info about the second coronation will be released in the coming weeks, but he did tease “broadcast coverage” of it. “People who wish to mark this historic occasion can get involved by watching broadcast coverage or viewing events in person,” Yousaf wrote. Rest assured royal fans, HollywoodLife will keep you posted on where to catch all the coronation action!