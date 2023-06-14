King Charles Second Coronation: Everything To Know About The Scotland Celebration This Summer

Prince William and Kate are expected at the second coronation in Edinburgh on July 5. Find out more about the special royal event here!

June 14, 2023
  • King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned on May 6 in London
  • Scotland will have a special second coronation ceremony on July 5
  • During the second event, Charles will be presented with the Honours of Scotland, the oldest Crown jewels in Britain

King Charles III’s upcoming second coronation in Scotland promises to be a momentous occasion, steeped in tradition and historical significance. Following the initial crowning at Westminster Abbey on May 6, the event symbolizes the bond between the monarch and the Scottish people through special processions and a church service in Edinburgh on July 5. Taking place during Scotland’s “Royal Week,” King Charles and Queen Camilla will be honored again in front of such royal luminaries as Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are called the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland.

King Charles is having a second coronation in Scotland in July 2023. (WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Charles became the king of the U.K. and the 14 other Commonwealth realms after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Sept. 8, 2022. The traditional coronation, where his wife, Camilla, 75, was crowned as Queen Consort, was attended by most of the royal family, including his feuding sons Prince William and Prince Harry. His grandchildren in line for the throne — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — were also part of the big day. It ended with a spectacular concert, where Lionel Richie and Katy Perry performed some of their greatest hits for the crowd.

As the Scottish people come together for the coronation sequel, and eagerly await the reaffirmation of their allegiance to the Crown and the monarch’s pledge to serve and protect Scotland, let’s learn more about the royal event. Keep reading for the 411 on the Coronation Part 2, below.

When Is King Charles’ Second Coronation? Date, Time, & Location

King Charles’ second coronation celebration will take place in Edinburgh, Scotland on July 5, 2023. According to the announcement by the Scottish government, the King will be “presented with the Honours of Scotland at a National Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral following processions on the Royal Mile.” Basically, a parade will move from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official royal residence of the British monarch, to St. Giles’ Cathedral, allowing members of the public to watch the processions along the Royal Mile.

Scotland’s celebration for the crowning will be on July 5, 2023. (Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock)

“Scotland will welcome the new King and Queen in July with a series of events to mark the Coronation,” First Minister Humza Yousaf said in a statement. “A People’s Procession, a Royal Procession, a National Service of Thanksgiving and a Gun Salute will take place in Edinburgh.”

Second Coronation Invitation 2023: What Does It Look Like

Although the first coronation had a very ornate invite, as seen on the royal family’s Instagram, the crowning sequel does not have an official one yet. If one is in the works, then fans should get ready for something like the original Plus One, which was “hand-painted in watercolour and gouache, and reproduced and printed on recycled card, with gold foil detailing, for the 2,000 invited guests.”

How Will King Charles’ Second Coronation Compare to Queen Elizabeth’s in 1953?

Interestingly, the Scottish celebration was brought back to life by Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth. Shortly after her own coronation in 1953, the Queen made sure to visit Scotland in June for a royal procession similar to the upcoming one, per the royal family website. Prince Philip joined her for the festivities, according to the BBC, which was the first of its kind in a few generations, as one had not been held since King George IV in 1822.

What Crown Jewels Will King Charles and Queen Camilla Use at the Coronation?

King Charles will be honored with the oldest crown jewels from Scotland. (The Royal Family/UPI/Shutterstock)

As mentioned, the Scottish coronation celebration kicks off with the collection of the Honours of Scotland from Edinburgh Castle by a People’s Procession, involving around 100 people representing aspects of Scottish life. The Honours of Scotland are the “oldest Crown jewels in Britain,” per the Edinburgh Castle website, and are described as “made of gold, silver and precious gems, the priceless crown, sceptre and sword of state are objects of immense significance.” The stunning crown was made for James V, who first wore it at the 1540 coronation of Queen Mary of Guise.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend King Charles’ Coronation?

While the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay (William & Kate) are expected to be in attendance, most likely with some of their brood, it is unknown if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be making a trip across the pond for the celebration. With two little ones of their own, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, it might be a difficult travel. Plus, there’s the royal feud still brewing, which appeared to affect the first coronation: Harry was only present for a short spell, while Meghan and the kids stayed at home in California.

What Else Will Take Place During The Second Coronation?

Prince William and Princess Kate are expected to attend the second coronation. (Lafargue Raphael/ABACA/Shutterstock)

A VIP of the ceremony will be Corporal Cruachan IV, the Royal Regiment of Scotland’s Shetland pony mascot! The adorable animal will march alongside the only Scottish line of infantry of the British Army.

A 21-gun salute will also be fired from Edinburgh Castle. Afterwards, according to the Scottish government statement, the Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force will perform a flypast overhead, much like at the May 6 coronation.

Will King Charles’ Second Coronation Be Livestreamed?

The entire first coronation was broadcast on the BBC, with Sky News airing it on their YouTube page. In the statement from the government of Scotland, First Minister Humza Yousaf said more info about the second coronation will be released in the coming weeks, but he did tease “broadcast coverage” of it. “People who wish to mark this historic occasion can get involved by watching broadcast coverage or viewing events in person,” Yousaf wrote. Rest assured royal fans, HollywoodLife will keep you posted on where to catch all the coronation action!

