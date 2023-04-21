Queen Elizabeth II Honored By Royal Family On Birthday 7 Months After Death: ‘Incredible Life & Legacy’

The Royal Family celebrated what would've been the late Monarch's 97th birthday with a lengthy tribute, speaking about her life.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 21, 2023 9:34AM EDT
queen elizabeth ii
EDITORIAL USE ONLY. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.) Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace/WPA Pool/Shutterstock (12800588a) Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year, on February 2, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Portrait, Sandringham, Norfolk, UK - 02 Feb 2022
Princess Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth II
PRINCESS ELIZABETH, NOW QUEEN ELIZABETH II, LEARNING TO DRIVE AT THE MILITARY POLICE CENTRE. PICTURES FROM THE PHOTO ALBUM BELONGING TO VIOLET WELLESLEY - 1945 PRINCESS ELIZABETH BEING TAUGHT TO DRIVE BY VIOLET WELLESLEY, MILITARY POLICE TRAINING CENTRE, CAMBERLEY, SURREY, BRITAIN
Image Credit: Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock

The Royal Family paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on her birthday with a photo of her on Instagram on Friday, April 21. In the caption, the Royal Family highlighted some key moments from the Queen’s life and celebrated her legacy on what would’ve been her 97th birthday, seven months after her death in September. “Today we remember the incredible life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on what would have been her 97th birthday,” the Royal Family wrote.

The Royal Family’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth. (Instagram/The Royal Family)

The Royal Family continued and said that her ascension to the throne was unexpected, although she became one of the most beloved monarchs in British history. “When Her Majesty was born in April 1926, Princess Elizabeth and her family did not expect that she would one day become Queen. Following the abdication of her uncle King Edward VIII in 1936, her father acceded to the throne,” they wrote.

As the Queen for over 70 years, the family highlighted that Elizabeth was the longest-reigning monarch in the history of England, and reflected on her Platinum Jubilee, which was celebrated with many activities in June 2022. “When King George VI died in February 1952, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II when she was just 25. Her Majesty went on to be Britain’s longest reigning Monarch – the only one in history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee,” they wrote.

Queen Elizabeth smiles on Royal Ascot Day in June 2019. (Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock)

Besides the Royal Family, Elizabeth’s grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton also shared a tribute to the Queen on their Instagram. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a photo taken by Kate of her smiling among some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Balmoral while similarly honoring her life. “Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday,” the couple wrote.

In the months since Elizabeth’s death, her family members have honored her on a number of occasions, as have many popular British celebrities. The Queen’s birthday comes weeks before her son King Charles will celebrate his coronation. While he became King immediately after her death, he will have a formal coronation ceremony and celebration on Saturday, May 6.

