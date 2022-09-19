Princess Charlotte Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II’s Love Of Horses With Brooch At Funeral

The horseshoe brooch that Princess Charlotte wore to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was a special tribute to her great-grandmother, who loved horses.

September 19, 2022 8:02AM EDT
princess charlotte
Mourners line the route of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, Britain, 19 September 2022. The late Queen Elizabeth II will be buried inside the King George VI Memorial Chapel within St George's Chapel at Windsor alongside her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Windsor, United Kingdom - 19 Sep 2022
Prince William and Prince Harry follow a gun carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London .The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year Royals Funeral, London, United Kingdom - 19 Sep 2022
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. 19 Sep 2022 Pictured: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. Photo credit: WPA-Pool / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA898616_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Phil Noble/AP/Shutterstock

For the very first time, Princess Charlotte wore a piece of jewelry with significance while attending her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II’s, funeral on Sept. 19. The 7-year-old had a horseshoe-shaped brooch on the left side of her black dress for the service. It was a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who was a longtime lover of horses and all things equestrian. Queen Elizabeth II gifted Princess Charlotte with the diamond brooch herself.

princess charlotte
Princess Charlotte at Queen’s funeral. (Phil Noble/AP/Shutterstock)

The Queen began horseback riding when she was just a toddler, and was often photographed riding horses throughout her 70-year tenure as Queen. In her 96th birthday portrait, The Queen posed alongside two of her horses, proving that her love of the animals transcended into her later years of life, as well.

princess charlotte prince george
Charlotte with her mom and brother at the funeral. (Phil Noble/AP/Shutterstock)

The tribute was similar to that of Princess Charlotte’s mother, Kate Middleton, who also honored The Queen with her jewelry at the event. Kate wore a pearl necklace and diamond earrings from The Queen’s own collection. She had previously borrowed both pieces from Her Majesty in the past, so it was the perfect way to honor her.

At 7 years old, Charlotte was old enough to attend the funeral alongside her parents — Kate and Prince William — and older brother, Prince George. The family’s youngest child, Prince Louis, 4, was not in attendance. Charlotte was well-behaved as she sat next to her mother at the service, following along as hymns were sung. For the first time ever, she also wore a hat while attending the ceremony.

For years, fans have raved over how much Charlotte’s looks take after her great-grandmother’s. The Queen, who was 96, passed away on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. However, the funeral was not until 11 days later, following a period of mourning in the U.K. The Queen will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99.

