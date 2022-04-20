Queen Elizabeth Celebrates 96th Birthday With Her 2 Majestic Ponies In Epic New Photo

A new photo shows Queen Elizabeth standing proudly with her two white fell ponies ahead of her 96th birthday. Check out the gorgeous photo here!

By:
April 20, 2022 10:03PM EDT
Queen Elizabeth
View gallery
Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II opens the Royal National ENT and Eastman Hospitals, London, UK - 19 Feb 2020
This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. Mandatory Credit: Photo by henrydallalphotography/PA Wire/Shutterstock (12902857a) This new portrait of Queen Elizabeth II has been released by The Royal Windsor Horse Show to mark the occasion of her 96th birthday. Queen Elizabeth II holds her Fell ponies, Bybeck Nightingale (right) and Bybeck Katie Queen Elizabeth II's 96th Birthday, Windsor, UK - 20 Apr 2022 This photograph is solely for news editorial use only; no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph; no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use); not for use after Tuesday 31st May 2022 without prior permission from Royal Windsor Horse Show. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London Prince Philip Memorial, London, United Kingdom - 29 Mar 2022
Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Queen energy! In honor of her 96th birthday, a new portrait was released Wednesday by the Royal Windsor Horse Show of Queen Elizabeth! Her majesty was photographed with her two beautiful white fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale, on the grounds of Windsor Castle last month. For the portrait, the Queen wore a dark green, cape-like coat as she held on to the reigns of her two gorgeous horses in front of a picturesque magnolia tree.

Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth poses with two white ponies at Windsor Castle (henrydallalphotography/PA Wire/Shutterstock).

The photo marked her 96th birthday, April 21, 1926, as she also traveled from Windsor Castle to her Sandringham estate in Norfolk — about 110 miles north of London, Buckingham Palace confirmed to PEOPLE. Although the palace told the outlet the Queen would be celebrating her birthday privately, the estate will give her plenty of reminders of her late husbandPrince Phillip, who died last April at age 99.

Phillip spent a lot of him time at the homely five-bedroom estate, which was updated and renovated in recent years to make it easier for him to get around. The Prince retired from public life in 2017 while the Queen remained at Buckingham Palace in London to continue her royal duties. While in the country, the Prince took on activities like carriage driving and painting. During the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Queen and her Prince spent most of their time together at Windsor Castle prior to his death.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Phillip
Queen Elizabeth & Prince Phillip at their wedding, 1947 (Everett/Shutterstock).

The Sandringham property was originally purchased by Queen Victoria and her husband Albert in 1862. Former palace bodyguard Ken Wharfe described the estate as having “a fantastic outlook from the front across the amazing landscaped gardens” to PEOPLE in their winter Royals issue. “She doesn’t have to be monarch there,” added a former staffer. “She can be Elizabeth rather than the Queen.” 

Moreover, the Queen typically spends time at the Norfolk property around Christmas with her family and stays until right after Feb. 6, which is the anniversary of her father King George VI‘s death, aka the day she became the monarch.

More From Our Partners

ad