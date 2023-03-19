King Charles Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth On 1st UK Mother’s Day After Her Death

King Charles III paid tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the United Kingdom’s Mother’s Day, the first since her death last year. The new monarch, whose official coronation is in May, gave a sweet shout out to his mum on Sunday, March 18 via the official Royal Family account on Instagram. Alongside an absolutely charming throwback snap of Charles as a toddler standing on the Queen’s lap, seen here, he wrote, “To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay.”

In the second slide of the social media share, Charles gave props to his wife’s mother as well. Rocking a bright red blazer in the throwback pic, Queen (Consort) Camilla stood behind her smiling mom, Rosalind Shand. Charles married Camilla in 2005, eight years after the tragic death of Charles’ first wife Princess Diana, who was also the mother of his only children, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Speaking of the royal brothers, it’s been reported that William’s entire family have been invited to the coronation, but not all of Harry’s brood has had that distinction yet. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are expected to ride in a carriage at their grandfather’s coronation with their parents William and Kate Middleton. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle got the go-ahead, but their kids, Archie and Lilibet, reportedly have not been invited to the royal shindig.

Despite the recent tensions between the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace, a The Times source said the Palace is “making plans” for Archie and Lilibet to eventually join in on the celebration. And they’ll be able to do so with their new titles! With Harry’s dad becoming king after the death of Queen Elizabeth, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ children are afforded the titles of prince and princess respectively, per Buckingham Palace’s website, where kids are listed as Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

As fans know, there’s been plenty of royal family strife ever since Harry and Meghan dropped their royal duties, made scandalous claims against Buckingham Palace and jetted off to California. With the title news, and possible coronation invitation for the little ones, it appears there may be moves for a reconciliation.