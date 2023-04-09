Prince William & Kate Middleton Match In Blue With Kids George, 9, Charlotte, 7, & Louis, 4, On Easter

Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Trooping the Colour ceremony, London, UK - 08 Jun 2019
The Prince of Wales and Catherine, The Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis lare greeted by David Connor, The Dean of Windsor after the Easter Morning Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle this morning British Royal Family, Easter Morning Service, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 09 Apr 2023
Prince George of Wales, Prince William of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales Royal Easter Mattins Service, St George's Chapel, Windsor, UK - 09 Apr 2023

Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 41, matched in blue with their three adorable kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, for Easter! The family of five were seen making their way to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday, April 9 — marking a return for youngest Louis, who was absent last year. The littlest Wales was the only one in the group to wear a pair of breezy baby blue shorts for the official service, paired with knee high socks and a traditional blazer with tie.

Prince William and Kate Middleton both wore blue along with their three kids on Easter Sunday. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Prince Louis held onto his mom’s hand, who looked absolutely regal in a royal blue ensemble. The future Queen of England wore a ankle length blue coat and matching hat, paired with a pair of nude suede pumps that are likely from her go-to brand, Gianvito Rossi. Eagle eyed followers may recognize the Catherine Walker & Co coat dress, which she previously sported at the 2022 Commonwealth Day Service. The Lock & Co pillbox hat has also made a re-appearance from a St. Patricks Day outing last year. She also made a statement with her surprising red nail polish, which is dramatically different than typical clear or nude shades sported by her and other members of the family.

The family greeted the pastor as they left the service at Windsor Castle. (Maureen McLean/Shutterstock)

Charlotte also looked adorable in a blue floral printed sundress with a Peter Pan collar, keeping her hair down with the front layers pinned back. She also added tights to the outfit, and a coat — but later ditched the outwear which mom Kate held onto after the service. Finally, Prince William was dapper in a dark navy suit matching his eldest son, George, both with shirts and ties. George has more recently been wearing a full suit, a transition away from shorts, which are worn by younger boys in Britain for such events.

All three royal kids were seen giving handshakes to the pastor as they left the church service — including Louis, who first made a similar appearance on Christmas Day.

Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla were also seen in blue for Easter Sunday, keeping the theme going for the special occasion.

